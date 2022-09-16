Testimony: Gun found near home where Elkmont family killed

Sep. 16—ATHENS — A 9mm handgun was found along a road adjacent to the home where five family members were killed in Elkmont in September 2019, according to testimony Thursday in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk.

Sisk is accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two brothers and a sister on Sept. 2, 2019. Now 17, he was 14 at the time.

Former lead investigator for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Leslie Ramsey said the weapon was recovered along Sandlin Road, which intersects with Ridge Road, the scene of the homicides.

John "Gator" Patty told Ramsey a few days after the Sisk family members were killed that he believed his missing gun was used in the killings. Ramsey said Patty provided the bill of sale, box and serial number of the Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. The serial number matched that of the gun recovered along Sandlin Road, she testified.

Patty has testified his gun went missing from his Gulf Breeze, Florida, home while the Sisk family visited him the weekend before the killing. Patty and John "Dub" Sisk, 35, were friends from a motorcycle club, Patty testified.

According to former Sheriff's Office investigator Kristen King, six shell casings were recovered at the crime scene, along with one unfired round and an empty ammunition magazine.

Limestone sheriff's Capt. Caleb Durden testified Thursday that Mason Sisk called 911 at 10:49 p.m. on Sept. 2, less than two hours after the Sisk family returned home from Florida. He said he studied two surveillance camera videos from a nearby business. He said he viewed the videos from the time the Sisk vehicle turned onto Ridge Road about 9 p.m. until emergency responders began arriving about 11 p.m.

Jurors viewed two eight-minute videos from the business that showed three vehicles driving along Sandlin Road and only one vehicle, a dark SUV, turning off Ridge Road onto Sandlin Road. District Attorney Brian Jones asked Durden if the SUV appeared to be leaving Ridge Road in a hasty fashion, running the stop sign and speeding away.

"No sir," Durden replied.

Durden said a search of the Sisk home and garage revealed digital scales, "little clear baggies" and motorcycle club memorabilia in the house. The scales and baggies, he said, are often used in transactions involving drugs and jewelry.

Bloodied pillow cases with what appeared to be bullet holes in them were depicted in some of the more than 50 images shown to the jurors Thursday.

Investigators said they believe John Sisk was a member of the Saints motorcycle club.

At one point during afternoon testimony, some jurors were wiping away tears. More than 35 images were displayed of the bloodied bodies of Aurora Sisk, 4, Colson Sisk, 6 months, Mary Sisk, 35, and John Sisk.

Grayson Kane Sisk, 6, was shot and transported to a Birmingham hospital, where he died. John Sisk was transported to an area hospital where he died. All of the family members died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head, a physician who performed the autopsies testified Wednesday.

Brandon Best, forensics weapons expert, said his tests showed it was inconclusive if the Luger Blazer cartridges found at the scene were fired from the recovered handgun.

The defense made a motion for a mistrial Thursday morning, which the court took under advisement.

