Testimony indicates greater cause for suspicion of White suspects

Feb. 18—Prosecutors reinforced their position Thursday that a father and son had no reason to suspect Ahmuad Arbery of wrongdoing on the day they armed themselves and initiated a chase that ended with the shooting death of the 25-year-old Black man.

Further, according to evidence presented in the ongoing federal hate crimes trial in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael had greater cause to suspect Whites of committing thefts in their Satilla Shores neighborhood.

The McMichaels and 52-year-old neighbor William Roddy Bryan face federal charges of attempted kidnapping and of interfering with Arbery's right to use a public street because of his skin color. Travis McMichael, 36, and Greg McMichael, 66, are also charged with brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. Travis McMichael is additionally charged with discharging a firearm in a violent crime.

The three men were convicted Nov. 24 in state court of murder in the killing of Arbery. They were subsequently sentenced Jan. 7 to life in state prison.

At issue now is whether Arbery's race governed the three defendants' actions on Feb. 23, 2020, when they chased him in pickup trucks to a fatal showdown on a public street. When Arbery ran past their home at 220 Satilla Drive shortly after 1 p.m., the McMichaels said they had already suspected him of recent burglaries and thefts. Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery. Bryan joined the chase in his own pickup truck after seeing Arbery run past his home at 307 Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit.

The McMichaels' suspicions of Arbery stemmed from his appearances severals times at a neighboring home under construction at 220 Satilla Drive, which had open garage bays and no doors at the time. Surveillance video at the structure showed Arbery went there four times between Oct. 25, 2019, and Feb. 11, 2020, Glynn County police officer Robert Rash testified.

The surveillance video footage also shows that Arbery only walked around, doing nothing wrong before leaving after short visits each time. He always wore short pants and running shoes and carried nothing in his hands.

Larry English, the Douglas resident who was building the waterfront family vacation home at 220 Satilla Drive, said he never suspected Arbery of committing a crime on his property.

Taking the witness stand Thursday morning, Rash said English "just wanted to find out why he kept coming back to the property" and to ask Arbery to stop doing so.

Arbery had not even committed trespassing, Rash said. A person must first be issued a trespass warning and no one had even made contact with Arbery, he said.

The property was not posted with a No Trespassing sign.

Rash's testimony indicated the McMichaels were aware Arbery had committed no crime at 220 Satilla Drive. Further, there was greater reason to suspect wrongdoing from a White couple who were seen on surveillance there on the night of Nov. 17, 2019. The man was seen carrying a canvass bag "that could have contained tools used to commit a crime or could have been a bag to conceal items in," Rash said.

English also expressed concern about the couple, and the McMichaels knew this, Rash testified.

Rash said two instances of guns stolen from unlocked vehicles were the only significant crimes reported in Satilla Shores in the months leading up to Arbery's shooting death. A White male suspect was seen on home surveillance video stealing a gun from an unlocked vehicle Dec. 8, 2019, at a residence on Zellwood Drive, Rash testified.

There were no suspects in the theft of a handgun from Travis McMichael's unlocked Ford F-150 pickup truck on Jan. 1, 2020, according to testimony.

Rash testified to informing both McMichaels on the night of Feb. 11, 2020, that Arbery had not stolen anything from 220 Satilla Drive. Jurors saw police body camera video of officer Rash telling both men that "nothing had been taken" by Arbery during any of his appearances at the property.

The McMichaels and Rash met at 220 Satilla Drive on the night of Feb. 11. Rash responded to a call Travis McMichael made that night after encountering Arbery outside the home. Travis McMichael said he was driving by Satilla Drive when he turned his headlights on Arbery in front of the structure. He told police Arbery reached toward his waistband, making McMichael suspect he was reaching for a gun.

He said Arbery ran inside the open home. Responding police found no one inside the structure. However, the home's surveillance video from the night shows Arbery calmly stepping inside and casually walking around the structure for a short time.

Defense attorney Amy Copeland requested the playing of Travis McMichael's 911 call for the jurors to show that her client was more concerned with whether Arbery was armed than what color he was.

"I don't know if he was armed or not, but he was acting like he was," McMichael says on the 911 tape, breathing heavily. "So be mindful of that."

Arbery entered 220 Satilla Drive for the last time on the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020. He is seen on video stepping out the house and running up Satilla Drive. When Greg McMichael saw Arbery run past 230 Satilla Drive, he ran inside and alerted Travis McMichael. The father grabbed a .357 Magnum handgun and the son grabbed a 12-gauge Remington shotgun before they got in Travis' pickup truck and pursued Arbery.

The McMichaels and Bryan used their trucks to block Arbery on numerous occasions. Though he barely knew the McMichaels, Bryan made the decision to join the chase and thwart Arbery's escape.

"I was going to try to block him," Bryan told county police, a recording of which was played during afternoon testimony. "I made a few moves at him."

The two trucks pursued Arbery through the neighborhood for about five minutes.

"It was almost like the Black guy was tired of running," Bryan told investigators.

The two trucks had Arbery blocked in on Holmes Road when Travis McMichael shot Arbery twice at close range with buckshot, shredding his right wrist and inflicting gaping wounds in the center of his chest and below the left shoulder. Arbery crashed face-first to the ground, where he bled to death, testified Dr. Edmond R. Donoghue, a veteran forensic pathologist with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Though none of the three men rendered assistance, nothing could have been done to save him at that point, Donoghue said, responding to a question from Attilio Bilbo, attorney for Greg McMichael.

Later, talking to investigators, Bryan said he had never seen Arbery before the moment he ran past his house with the McMichaels in pursuit.

"There's a couple of Black guys in the neighborhood," Bryan said. "But I've never seen this one."

Bryan told investigators he felt the death could have been avoided if Arbery would have stopped running — or if they had never pursued him in the first place.

"Hey, if the guy would have stopped, you know?" Bryan told investigators. "Should we have been chasing him? I don't know."

Presiding U.S. District Judge Lisa Gobey Wood has ordered the jury sequestered for the trial.

Proceedings resume with more testimony at 9 a.m. Friday.