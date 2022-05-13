New testimony in Louis Coleman trial shows the arrest

The Delaware State Trooper who spotted Louis Coleman’s car and then pulled him over took the stand in federal court. The Trooper had just received an alert to keep an eye out for the vehicle after Boston Police developed Coleman as a suspect.

Dash cam video from a Delaware State Police vehicle captures the moment when a trooper spots the red Buick Regal Boston Police put an alert out for. The trooper catches up to the vehicle and alerts supervisors after confirming the plate.

Moments later the Trooper pulls the vehicle over and federal prosecutors say it was Louis Coleman with the body of Jassy Correia stuffed into a suitcase in the trunk. Boston police had been pinging Coleman’s phone soon after he became a person of interest. Coleman also had an OnStar tracking service for his vehicle which helped investigators track the car to the location in Delaware. You can hear the Troopers ordering Coleman out of the car. Defense attorneys pointed out in cross examination that Coleman was fully cooperative.

Earlier in the day on Friday, Correia’s friend testified about the night they were in the club. The friend broke down sobbing when watching some of the videos of them dancing and having fun. The friend during cross examination told the defense she wanted a break and then could be heard outside court yelling about having to watch the videos. She returned a few minutes later and the defense told her she did not have to watch.

US Attorney Rachel Rollins was in the courtroom Friday listening to testimony. The trial resumes next week on Wednesday.





