Testimony in murder trial revolves around family disrespect

Apr. 27—Gurdip Kooner testified in Kern County Superior Court on Tuesday that he still loves his father despite allegations his dad killed Kooner's wife over disrespecting the family.

Jagjit Singh, 67, has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Sumandeep Kaur Kooner.

During emotional testimony during the third day of Singh's trial, Kooner took the stand to testify for the prosecution, mostly looking down and crying while sharing about his wife's death and the love he still has for his father.

Defense attorneys David Torres and Navraj Rai are seeking a voluntary manslaughter verdict for Singh.

Kooner's testimony

Kooner said on the stand he visits his 67-year-old father in jail every day. Singh has been in custody since his August 2019 arrest on suspicion of firing three shots at Kaur Kooner, because she disrespected Singh.

"My whole world was destroyed," Kooner testified in Punjabi through a translator, while wondering what he did to deserve this.

During direct examination, Kooner said he met his future wife in 2008, when she worked at a store. He noticed her beautiful looks and good nature, and within 10 days, they were married with the approval of his parents. They have a daughter and a son, and she was a good mom, he said.

About five to six months before Kaur Kooner was killed, her husband testified, he noticed changes in their marriage. They fought about little things more frequently, he said. In the last month before she died, Kaur Kooner barely talked to him, according to Kooner's testimony.

"It was really too much," Kooner said.

Kaur Kooner was having an affair, and spoke often on the phone with her boyfriend, Kooner testified, adding he was angry, sad and upset with her. In addition, she transitioned into a less traditional Sikh and cut her hair, Kooner said. This bothered him and Singh, Kooner said, while noting he married Kaur Kooner because she was a more traditional Sikh.

While Kooner would travel for work, he testified, arguments took place between Kaur Kooner and his parents. His father loved his daughter-in-law like his "own daughter" even though she would "talk very bad" about them, Kooner said.

Cross-examination

During cross-examination, Kooner testified he sought to keep his family together for his children even though he knew his wife was cheating on him.

Kaur Kooner became less traditional as their years together went on, Kooner said, and she continued to disrespect Singh.

He attempted to keep the peace between his father and wife, though in Punjabi culture respect is bestowed upon elders, he said. Kooner even invited his wife's boyfriend to their home just to keep their family together.

However, Kaur Kooner would lock herself in her room and refuse to speak with Kooner when he confronted her about the disrespect.

"She used to abuse me a lot — all the time," Kooner said, while crying.

Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday.

