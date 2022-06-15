Testimony: No weapon found in SUV at shooting

Jun. 15—HARTFORD — Just before he was shot to death on Albany Avenue in Hartford at 12:37 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2017, Joshua Taylor opened the rear hatch of a Mercedes sport utility vehicle, then closed it again.

DOUBLE MURDER

FIRST TESTIMONY: No weapons were found in the sport-utility vehicle Joshua Taylor was looking into just before he was shot dead, but a police officer was unsure if it was locked, leaving the possibility that someone could have removed a weapon.

TWO SHOOTERS: Prosecution isn't disputing that the other man killed, Jovan Wooten of New Britain, fired a gun during the incident.

An obvious question raised by that sequence of events is whether Taylor was getting a weapon out of the SUV's cargo area.

That possibility was the subject of testimony by one of the first witnesses called Tuesday by prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre during the first day of testimony in the double-murder trial of Latroy Johnson, 45, of Hope Circle in Windsor.

The witness, Detective Daniel Blumes of the Hartford Police Department crime scene division, testified in Hartford Superior Court that detectives searched the Mercedes and another SUV that brought a group of acquaintances to the area and found no guns or knives in either of them.

As to the cargo area of the Mercedes, he added, detectives took everything out of it, spread the items out, and took pictures of them.

He said the search of the Mercedes took place after police had it towed to their headquarters on High Street in Hartford.

But Blumes acknowledged on cross examination by defense lawyer Kirstin Coffin that he didn't recall whether the SUVs were locked or unlocked, leaving open at least the possibility that someone could have removed a weapon before police took control of the SUV.

Blumes' testimony was among the most substantive offered Tuesday, a day Melchiorre largely spent setting the scene with the testimony of Hartford police officers who were involved in the initial response to the shooting incident.

Story continues

Killed in the incident in addition to Taylor, 31, who had recently lived in New Jersey, was Jovan Wooten, 37, of New Britain.

Two other men were wounded, but Johnson is facing only a single count of first-degree assault, possibly indicating that a bullet fired by someone else wounded one of the victims.

Police found three shell casings in the middle of Albany Avenue, close to where they found Wooten, gravely injured with a .40-caliber pistol still in his hand. Those casings all bore marks indicating that they were the same brand, Federal, Blumes testified.

Three other .40-caliber shell casings found directly behind the Mercedes bore marks of a different brand, Sig Sauer, according to Blumes.

Melchiorre said later, with the jury out of the courtroom, that the prosecution isn't disputing that Wooten fired during the incident.

Police have said Wooten was a legally licensed gun owner. They have quoted a witness who was wounded in the incident as describing Wooten firing after a man the witness knew as "T," whom he identified from a photo presentation as Johnson, shot Taylor and the witness.

The witness also described Johnson firing toward Wooten and Wooten falling to the ground, according to an affidavit by Hartford police Detectives Anthony Rykowski and Jeffrey Pethigal.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the prosecutor played two surveillance videos showing parts of the shooting incident, although they don't show Wooten firing, according to defense lawyer Kirstin Coffin.

The videos were hard to see from the courtroom's spectator gallery, although the detectives' affidavit indicates that they were able to describe the incident based on at least one of the videos.

The detectives describe the video as showing the man they now believe to be Johnson extending his arm "parallel to Taylor's head," followed by a flash, and Taylor immediately falling to the ground.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.