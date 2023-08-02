Testimony opens in Carbondale murder trial

Aug. 1—SCRANTON — The muzzle flash of seven gunshots glared from a car window. A man nearby fell to the ground and died.

Those images, captured nearly a year ago by surveillance cameras in the parking lot of Carbondale's Fallbrook Street apartment complex, documented the final moments of Pernell Simmons' life.

On Tuesday, as they flickered in a darkened Lackawanna County courtroom, they helped open the trial of the man accused of killing him — Taaj Qaadir Blan — and those charged with trying to help cover it up.

The state police accused Blan, 22, of using a 9 mm handgun to shoot Simmons, 35, several times outside of his apartment Aug. 8. District Attorney Mark Powell told jurors in his opening statement Simmons had been shot twice in his chest with hollow point bullets and once in his arm.

Simmons was dead by the time the police started to arrive.

Blan's parents — Angelo C. Smith, 49, and Margaret A. Del Castillo, 47 — as well as Smith's girlfriend at the time, Erica Lynn Searcy, 29, are accused of trying to help Blan evade detection.

"In this courtroom we will learn the truth about the murder and the steps to cover it up," Powell said.

Blan and Searcy's teenage son, who Blan looks to as a brother, arranged with Simmons to buy marijuana but Simmons did not show up to the meet-up. Eight phone calls later, Blan shot Simmons in front of his home and the collected most of the empty casings before he fled, Powell said. The police recovered one casing.

That is just part of the story, Blan's attorney, Robert Saurman countered. As Saurman tells it, his client acted in self-defense.

Blan feared Simmons, who Saurman said claimed gang affiliation, had already killed someone and who threatened to "air out" Blan's car.

Blan, however, could have left the scene, Powell said. He did not, so it is not self-defense. Simmons, he also noted, did not have a gun.

"Mere words do not justify a killing," Powell told the jurors.

The county district attorney's office presented eight witnesses — approximately half of its case — on the first day of testimony before Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle. It could potentially conclude its case Wednesday.

The trial began Monday with jury selection but the first witness did not take the stand until Tuesday.

Witnesses presented Tuesday included Trooper Girard Dempsey, who investigated the case and filed charges, along with other first responders who worked at the scene of the crime and who helped arrest the defendants.

Moyle told Saurman and fellow defense attorneys Bernard Brown, who represents Searcy; Shane Scanlon, who represents Del Castillo; and Terrence McDonald, who represents Smith, to be prepared to mount a defense Thursday, should they choose to call witnesses.

Smith, police said, helped conceal the gun and arranged a ride for his son.

Del Castillo drove the car used in the shooting and had the clothing Blan wore during the shooting in the vehicle, authorities accused. Searcy drove Blan and had the gun in the backseat.

The police pulled over both cars because they had been under surveillance because Carbondale police found a car that seemed to match the one caught on security cameras fleeing the shooting, authorities said.

During his opening statement, Brown raised prosecutors will have to prove Searcy's intent to have a jury convict her. She did not know what was going on, he said.

McDonald and Scanlon opted to wait until later to give a statement to the jurors.

Blan faces first- and third-degree murder and other counts. The other three defendants face charges of obstruction of justice, hindering apprehension and evidence tampering.

The case could potentially be in the hands of the jury by Friday.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.