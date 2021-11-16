Testimony outlines Bryan's role in Arbery's death

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·5 min read

Nov. 16—William "Roddie" Bryan was working on his front porch when he first saw Ahmaud Arbery appear on the road in front of his Satilla Shores home on the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020.

The trial of the three White men accused of murder in the death of the 25-year-old Black man resumed Monday with a GBI agent continuing where he left off with his testimony from Friday afternoon.

Travis McMichael, 35, Greg McMichael, 65, and the 52-year-old Bryan are being tried on charges that include murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment in the killing of Arbery.

Arbery ran as Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, pursued him in a pickup truck, both men armed, according to video and court testimony.

Bryan went inside his home at 307 Burford Road, where he kept a rifle, but stepped back outside and joined in the chase carrying only his cellphone and the keys to his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, defense attorney Kevin Gough noted.

"Mr. Bryan came out there armed only with his cellphone?" Gough said Monday morning, a question directed to Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Jason Seacrist on the witness stand.

"And his vehicle," Seacrist replied, asserting his contention that Bryan used his pickup truck as a weapon against Arbery that day.

All three have remained in the Glynn County Detention Center since their arrest in May 2020.

The three men pursued Arbery as he ran through the neighborhood for about five minutes, a chase that ended with Travis McMichael shooting the unarmed Arbery at close range with buckshot as the two men struggled for possession of McMichael's Remington 12-gauge shotgun.

Investigators contend that Bryan used his pickup truck to block Arbery's escape several times leading up to the deadly shooting, which Bryan recorded with his cellphone as he followed Arbery.

Gough noted that Arbery did not carry a firearm and that he was not working in concert with the McMichaels prior to joining the chase. But just as prosecutors have argued, Seacrist made it clear that GBI investigators believe Bryan used his 2018 Silverado pickup as a weapon against Arbery that day.

Defense attorneys say Arbery died as a result of self-defense that occurred while the defendants were effecting a citizen's arrest. The prosecution asserts that Arbery was murdered while jogging on a public street.

Gough has taken strides in recent days toward separating Bryan from the McMichaels, who began chasing Arbery at around 1:08 p.m. that day after Arbery ran past their home on Satilla Drive.

The McMichaels suspected him of various wrongdoings in the neighborhood based on his appearance on surveillance cameras inside a house under construction at 220 Satilla Drive, according to testimony. However, Arbery never took anything or caused harm inside the open structure, according to testimony from the owner of the house and county police.

The elder McMichael is seen on police body camera the night of Feb. 11, 2020, speculating with a county police officer that biggest possible crime of the individual seen on the video might have been criminal trespass.

But Bryan knew nothing of the goings-on at 220 Satilla Drive or the McMichaels' suspicions, Gough has noted during testimony with various law enforcement. Bryan knew the McMichaels only in passing.

According to Seacrist's testimony, Bryan saw the commotion on the road in front of his house and called to the McMichaels: "'Y'all got this, or do you need help?'" Bryan's home security camera system captured the events that unfolded in front of his residence that day.

Prosecuting attorneys asked Seacrist and other law enforcement witnesses if Bryan ever asked Arbery if he needed help or if he was in distress before deciding to assist the McMichaels. He did not.

Seacrist asked Bryan why he pursued Arbery. According to the GBI agent, Bryan said his "instinct" told him that Arbery had "done something wrong."

When Bryan went inside to get his truck keys, he did not run, Gough noted. Gough went on to point out that Bryan also did not pick up a hammer even though it "was a weapon handy" within reach from the work he had been conducting on the porch.

Again, Seacrist testified, Bryan's criminal role emerged from his "trying to chase Mr. Arbery like he did" with is pickup truck.

After the McMichaels were arrested but before he was charged, Bryan agreed to give Seacrist a driving tour of the route he took after leaving his driveway. Arbery was running back down Burford Road just as Bryan was pulling out of his driveway. Bryan pulled out into the path of Arbery, forcing Arbery into the ditch across the street with his pickup truck, Seacrist said.

At one point, GBI agents said Arbery came in contact with the Silverado pickup as Bryan tried to block him, leaving a right palm print behind the driver's side door. Gough has termed this contact as Arbery attempting to climb inside the truck, referring to it on several occasions as an "attempted carjacking."

Alluding to Bryan's ignorance of events leading up to his involvement in the incident, Gough again tried to describe Arbery as the aggressor.

"The first crime Mr. Bryan witnessed that day was Mr. Arbery trying to get into his truck, isn't that right?" he asked Seacrist.

"Unless you discount the fact that someone was trying to run him down while Mr. Arbery was legally running down the road," Seacrist responded.

Before making their decision to arrest Bryan, the GBI conducted about five hours of interviews with him, Seacrist said. By comparison, he estimated the Glynn County Police Department conducted about 30 minutes of interview time with Bryan prior to that.

Also taking the stand Monday was GBI crime lab firearms scientist Brian Leppard, who testified that the shotgun shell's "lead balls" from Travis McMichael's 12-gauge struck Arbery at "contact, or near contact," meaning McMichael fired at roughly point blank range.

Others testifying Monday included Lawrence Kelly, a GBI special agent with cellphone data extraction expertise, and Anne Kisler-Rao, a GBI forensic scientist specializing in handprint and fingerprints.

The trial will resume 9 a.m. today.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • Coroner says how woman who went missing in Myrtle Beach ended up at Florence fire station

    The Florence County Coroner confirmed to a local TV station that Sheridan Wahl suffered internal injuries. Her body was found at the bottom of the fire station’s training tower.

  • ‘Deal with it,’ woman tells choking child before passing out at FL restaurant, cops say

    The woman was charged with child neglect, deputies said.

  • Judge dismisses charges against ex-Notre Dame coach, moves to hold prosecutors in contempt

    Prosecutors could be held in contempt of court following friction with judge in Ryan Ayers proceedings

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's mother did not drive him to Kenosha shootings

    Social media posts circulating during the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse claim his mother drove him to the town in the US state of Wisconsin where he shot three people. But the prosecutor trying the case says there is no evidence to support the claim, Rittenhouse and a friend testified about the people who accompanied them and did not list his mother, and she told a newspaper that she was in a neighboring state and did not know what her son was doing."Why are we just glazing over the fact that

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The state Supreme Court set the execution date after Cox relinquished all appeals.

  • Kenosha protesters demand Rittenhouse be found guilty

    Demonstrators protesting outside Kenosha County Courthouse demand guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • Judge deems Maine Turnpike traffic stop in York unconstitutional, suppresses evidence

    Trooper John Darcy stopped a Black motorist in 2019, saying the man looked like 'a thug.'

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • White Ossining man sentenced for stabbing Black teenager in hate crime at Avalon complex

    Robert McCallion had pleaded guilty to charges that he attacked the 17-year-old girl on March 13, 2020.

  • Judge Shuts Down Defense Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

    Unlike in the trial of Kenosha vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, the Georgia judge overseeing the trial of three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery ain’t picking up what the defense is putting down. On Monday, the lawyers for Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan for the second time tried to make an issue of Black ministers sitting in the courtroom in support of the Arbery’s family. And again, according to the New York Times, Judge Timothy Walmsley shut it down when they

  • Insane: Thieves smash diamond case with hammers, stealing nearly everything

    Concord police said nine thieves invaded an East Bay jewelry store wielding hammers to crack the display cases. The suspects made off with nearly everything.

  • Jovenel Moïse murder: Suspect arrested in Istanbul over Haiti president's killing

    Five months after President Jovenel Moïse was killed at his home, another suspect is arrested.