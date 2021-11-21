Testimony paints picture of July shooting in Meadville

Nov. 20—A summer evening spent "smoking and chilling" led to an early morning attempt to steal cash and "weed" before resulting in a shootout that left one teen dead inside a Walnut Street apartment, another teen testified during a preliminary hearing Friday.

In nearly 90 minutes of testimony the alleged co-conspirator in the incident described a poorly planned and even more poorly executed attempt to rob the apartment by taking advantage of an "inside man" who was spending the night there.

Qwamae Sherene, who was 17 at the time of the July 3 homicide, described repeatedly thinking to himself that the planned robbery was a bad idea that he shouldn't participate in. But he kept his thoughts to himself, Sherene told the court, and went ahead with "hitting a lick" or, as he explained, "robbing somebody."

"I was thinking," Sherene said in a tone that remained flat and unemotional, "but obviously I wasn't thinking clear enough."

Following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino that lasted more than three hours, two of Sherene's alleged co-conspirators in the incident were bound over for trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Kavan Maloin Boitnott, 16, is accused by Meadville Police Department of shooting 19-year-old Nathaniel Harris during the break-in at 376 1/2 Walnut Street.

Harris died of a gunshot wound to the head, Sgt. Justin Bailey testified on Friday. Harris also sustained gunshot wounds to the right hand and left thigh, Bailey said.

Boitnott faces two charges of criminal homicide, seven other felony counts, 21 misdemeanor counts and a single summary charge.

Jayden Isaiah Speed, 18, is charged by police with criminal homicide, burglary, criminal trespass and four counts of conspiracy.

Both Boitnott and Speed remain in Crawford County jail, where they are being held without bail. Defendants charged with homicide are not eligible for bail under Pennsylvania state law.

Sherene, too, faces a criminal homicide charge in the incident as well as burglary, theft and criminal trespass charges and three counts of conspiracy.

Also facing charges in the incident is Martavious Kendre Stout, who was 16 at the time, and Timothy T. Bolden, 25, neither of whom has been apprehended. Stout faces three conspiracy charges as well as one count of criminal homicide. Bolden faces robbery and criminal trespass charges for his alleged role but has not been charged in the homicide.

In addition to Sherene and Bailey, the Friday afternoon hearing featured about an hour of testimony from a witness who said she was in the next room when gunfire broke out at about 3 a.m.

Glennisha Campbell, who was 18 at the time of the incident, testified that she awoke to the sound of several people entering the apartment where she was sleeping on a couch in the dining room. Campbell said 11 people were in the apartment at the time, among them a child about 6 years old and another about 12 years old who were sleeping on the floor of the living room that the intruders entered first.

A moment after Campbell woke, two men entered the dining room, one turning on the light. Campbell testified that she recognized both Boitnott and Sherene and that she saw Boitnott carrying a silver and black gun. Both men then proceeded through the dining room to the kitchen and then to a back hall leading to a laundry room.

According to Sherene's testimony, the "inside man" in the scheme was Stout, who was 16 at the time. Stout, known by the nickname "Kingy," was in the apartment at the time of the break-in, according to both Sherene and Campbell.

But hours earlier on the evening of July 2, Sherene's involvement began when he decided to skip football practice because he was tired after working his construction job that day, he told the court. Not long after he decided to skip practice, he joined Boitnott, who lived in the apartment below him, and walked to Stout's apartment, located a few blocks from where Harris lived. First they joined a dice game, Sherene said, and then spent much of the evening "chilling and smoking" marijuana with several other people at the apartment. A plan eventually developed between Sherene, Boitnott, Speed and Stout to rob Harris, who Stout said had money and marijuana, according to Sherene.

In response to several inquiries during the hearing, Sherene stated that he had consulted with his attorney before testifying and that his attorney was aware he was testifying at the hearing. When Boitnott's attorney asked whether Sherene had been promised anything in exchange for his testimony, Pendolino sustained the prosecutors' objection, ruling that the answer to the question was irrelevant for the purposes of the preliminary hearing. The hearing's purpose, Pendolino said, was merely to determine if prosecutors had enough evidence to bring the case to trial.

Continuing his testimony, Sherene said the plan was to have Stout text the others regarding the alleged money and marijuana in the upstairs apartment and then leave the interior door of the unlocked.

After Stout departed, the plan began to change shape, according to Sherene's testimony. While Sherene and Boitnott changed into dark clothing and obtained masks and book bags for carrying stolen materials, they never received a text from Stout. And when they, along with Speed, later walked toward Harris' apartment, the teens encountered Bolden, who said he would join them and brought a gun with him. Bolden also asked to borrow Boitnott's mask, Sherene said, leaving Boitnott without one.

Originally, the teens' plan had called for Sherene to threaten Harris with Boitnott's handgun, but by the time they arrived, Boitnott was carrying the weapon, Sherene said. He also decided not to bring his book bag into the apartment, he said, and instead left it outside, where it was later located by police.

An initial attempt to break glass in the door at the top of the interior steps to the apartment did not enable the foursome to enter the apartment, but did alert occupants inside to their presence, according to Sherene. The four men then raced downstairs and regrouped in front of the apartment house.

"I was saying it's a bad idea," Sherene testified. "I didn't tell them that. I was just saying it in my head that we were probably already caught now."

The group then made another attempt, led by Bolden, to break into the apartment, Sherene testified.

Once inside, he continued, they found Stout on a couch near the door with others in the room as well, including "a little girl" on the floor. As Bolden pointed his weapon at Stout, Sherene and Boitnott continued through to the rear of the apartment, passing Campbell in the dining room on their way through the kitchen to the back room where they expected to find "the money and the weed," Sherene said.

But according to Campbell's testimony, earlier that day Harris had moved out of a bedroom he shared with his younger brother into the back laundry room in an effort to obtain more privacy. At the time of the break-in, Harris was in the laundry room with his girlfriend, Campbell said.

In later testimony, Bailey said that a security camera had recorded video within the laundry room at the time of the break-in.

Sherene was presented with a screenshot from the video during his testimony that appeared to show two figures, one in the foreground just to the side of where the camera appeared to be placed, another in the entrance to the laundry area. Sherene testified that he was the figure entering the room and that the figure in the foreground was Harris.

When he saw a beam of light pointed at him come on from the rear of the room, Sherene said, he thought it might be a gun.

"I stopped in the doorway in the kitchen," Sherene said. "I was kind of shocked."

As Sherene ran back to the dining room, he heard gunshots erupt behind him.

"I don't know if it was Kavan or Nate," Sherene said, referring to Boitnott and Harris, "it was just a lot of gunshots — from the same gun at first, then I started hearing different shots."

The four alleged intruders then fled the apartment, according to Sherene.

When Campbell went to check on Harris, she found him in the hallway to the laundry room and "saw him laying there and there was blood coming from him," she testified.

Hours later, as dawn approached, Sherene and Boitnott made it back to their Park Avenue apartments, Speed and Bolden having previously departed on their own. Sherene said he helped Boitnott attend to a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Sherene was arraigned on July 7 before Pendolino and waived his preliminary hearing in August. Speed was arraigned Oct. 1 and Boitnott was arraigned Oct. 22, both before Pendolino. Boitnott was apprehended in the 300 block of West Eighth Street in Erie by the U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

Trials for Boitnott and Speed will be scheduled for the March term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.