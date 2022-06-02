Testimony in Peppertree Apartments nuisance case expected to wrap later this month

The owners of a troubled Whitehaven apartment complex appeared in federal court Wednesday morning.

Late last year, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office and Memphis Police Department (MPD) declared the Peppertree Apartments a public nuisance.

READ MORE: Peppertree Apartments served nuisance injunction after 1,600 calls in 18 months

A federal judge told the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office and attorneys representing the Peppertree Apartments that he expects to finish up the evidence and testimony in the case on June 24.

We were expecting to hear testimony from people who want the Peppertree to remain open, but that’ll happen later this month.

In April, we heard from witnesses from the Memphis Police Department.

READ MORE: Peppertree Apartments owners battle public nuisance injunction in federal court

The officers testified MPD received 30 or more calls at one time from Peppertree security personnel about individuals heavily armed on the property.

An officer pointed out how constant calls from the apartment complex affected how officers responded to calls in other areas.

Officers testified that often they would confiscate fully automatic weapons.

Witnesses also testified the apartment complex neglected to make necessary fixes and additions to make the property safe.

It’ll be up to a federal judge to decide the future of the Peppertree Apartments.

Peppertree has long been an eyesore in the Whitehaven community.

In 2006, the D.A.’s office issued the first nuisance action against the complex.

The owners were ordered to implement safety measures, like improved lighting and security guards.

In 2015, the federal government was notified about Peppertree’s code violations following a FOX13 investigation.

FOX13 Investigates: Problems at Peppertree Apartments

Code enforcement found 41 violations, including rodents and bed bugs.

Last year, the D.A.’s office issued the second nuisance order due to criminal activity.

According to an 8-month police investigation, police responded to more than 1600 calls at Peppertree - 120 calls were for shootings and 216 for guns.

Story continues

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: