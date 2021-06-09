Testimony: Professor noted ties to China in reports

·3 min read

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A University of Tennessee professor charged with hiding his relationship with a Chinese university to get research grants from a federal agency filed multiple reports with the school detailing his ties, according to court testimony.

Anming Hu is standing trial this week in Knoxville. He's accused of intentionally hiding his ties to a Chinese university so he could get grant funding from NASA.

According to testimony Tuesday, Hu filed reports at the university listing his work with Chinese students and links to research papers listing his status as a professor at both UT and the Beijing University of Technology in China, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Officials at the University of Tennessee also assured NASA that none of its faculty members were in violation of the federal law that prevents it from funding or giving grant money Chinese-owned companies or universities.

Hu was charged in February 2020 with wire fraud and making false statements. According to his indictment, as the University of Tennessee was preparing a proposal on Hu’s behalf for a NASA-funded project, Hu provided false assurances to the school that he was not part of any business collaboration involving China.

The charges are part of a broader Justice Department crackdown against university researchers who conceal their ties to Chinese institutions. The so-called China Initiative was launched in 2018 by President Donald Trump’s administration to identify priority trade secret cases and focus resources on them.

Federal officials have asserted that Beijing is intent on stealing intellectual property from America’s colleges and universities, and have actively been warning schools to be on alert against espionage attempts. Hu is not charged with espionage.

UT Provost John Zomchick testified Tuesday that he had personally reviewed information submitted by Hu that included several reference letters citing the professor's work with Chinese students and Chinese researchers and his affiliation with the Beijing university.

Zomchick said Hu’s conflict of interest documents were not reviewed by the university before they were submitted to NASA. UT approved the proposal and included routine paperwork that said the federal law didn't apply to its faculty and staff.

Defense attorney Philip Lomonaco showed through cross-examination of university officials that Hu included a letter detailing “long-term collaboration” with a Chinese researcher in a 2016 NASA grant proposal.

“Anming Hu is disclosing his affiliation and collaboration,” Lomonaco said in cross-examination. “Why would he do that if he’s trying to hide his collaboration?”

Lomonaco said in his cross-examination of lead NASA investigator Lee Gibson that Hu was never asked on the conflict of interest forms if he had ties to a Chinese university. He said the law restricts grant funding for any project involving “China or a Chinese-owned corporation."

“(Hu) isn’t China, is he?” Lomonaco asked. “He isn’t a Chinese-owned corporation, is he? Your department decided to say Chinese universities should be included … didn’t it?”

Gibson responded, “It’s NASA’s job how it wants to abide by the law.”

Recommended Stories

  • Box Office: ‘In the Heights’ Eyes $20 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

    “In the Heights,” the big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical, is poised to light up the U.S. box office. Debuting this weekend in 3,400 U.S. cinemas, the Warner Bros. film is expecting to generate around $20 million. However, tracking has indicated the final tally could range between $16 million and $30 million in its […]

  • Officers not indicted in Honolulu shooting that killed teen

    Grand jurors have declined to indict three Honolulu police officers in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy. The Honolulu prosecuting attorney's office said it presented evidence to a grand jury Wednesday seeking indictments of the three officers. The grand jury declined to return indictments for any of the officers in the April 5 shooting that killed Iremamber Sykap, it said.

  • Olympics-India drop Chinese kit sponsor ahead of Tokyo Games

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has dropped Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning as its official kit partner citing public sentiment in the country, saying its athletes will wear unbranded apparel at the Tokyo Games instead. Chinese companies have faced a backlash in India since 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese forces in a Himalayan border dispute last year. The IOA at that time decided to review its tie-up with Li Ning, which was due to expire after the Tokyo Games.

  • Canada truck attack: Muslim family victims named

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Sunday's attack as authorities weigh terrorism charges.

  • South Korea building collapses suddenly during demolition, killing nine

    At least nine people were killed and eight were injured when a five-story building collapsed suddenly on Wednesday while it was in the midst of a demolition process and fell on to a busy street in South Korea, officials at a local fire station said. The building collapsed as it was being demolished in Gwangju, some 270 kilometres of southwest of capital Seoul, officials at the Gwangju Fire and Safety Headquarters said. The reason for the collapse was unclear, according to the fire station.

  • Foo Fighters to Perform for Fully Vaccinated Fans at Full-Capacity Madison Square Garden

    "We've been waiting for this day for over a year," Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said in a statement

  • Meat giant JBS pays $11m in ransom to resolve cyber-attack

    Hackers disrupted operations in several markets at the world's largest meat processing company.

  • Ohtani's 470-ft shot tops Halos' HR barrage, 8-1 win over KC

    Shohei Ohtani hit the longest homer of his major league career in the first inning, and the surging Los Angeles Angels pounded a season-high five homers in an 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Ohtani's 17th homer of the season was a 470-foot shot deep into the outfield bleachers off Kansas City starter Kris Bubic (1-1). Angels manager Joe Maddon, who first arrived at Angel Stadium in 1994 as a coach, had never seen anything like it.

  • Building collapse in South Korea kills 9, injures 8

    A five-story building being demolished in southern South Korea collapsed on Wednesday, sending debris falling on a bus and killing nine people on board, officials said. Concrete from the collapsed building in the southern city of Gwangju fell on the bus carrying 17 people which had stopped on a nearby street, the National Fire Agency said. Emergency officers dispatched to the site rescued eight people from the bus, all seriously injured, before discovering the nine bodies, the agency said in a statement.

  • Canada proposes to settle indigenous lawsuit after discovery of children's remains

    Canada has reached a proposed settlement with a group of indigenous survivors of the now-defunct residential schools for the abuse they suffered, a federal minister said on Wednesday, ending a 14-year fight for justice. The settlement comes as the government is scrambling to deal with a national outcry after the remains of 215 indigenous children were discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. The government has been under pressure to stop legally opposing indigenous people's requests for compensation and acknowledgement in court following the discovery.

  • Fox News’ Pavlich says Harris is what happens when you choose VP ‘based on skin color’

    A bipartisan group has been vocal about their issues with the Biden administration’s handling of the growing crisis at the border. During a segment on Fox News Channel in which a group of hosts were discussing Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip to the border, Katie Pavlich said Harris was chosen for the office because she’s a Black woman. Harris just returned from her first trip abroad since being elected, and many officials on both the left and the right of the political spectrum have taken issue with how it was handled.

  • Sen. Scott Says Biden Just Wants to Keep Borrowing Money

    Jun.09 -- Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, says his party wants to spend money on infrastructure but "we've got to spend within our means." He speaks to David Westin on "Balance of Power."

  • 17 on-screen best friends who reportedly hated each other in real life

    Good thing these people are all great actors - these 17 pairs of on-screen best friends reportedly hated each other once the cameras stopped rolling.

  • 2 police officers protecting Pakistan polio team shot dead

    Gunmen on a motorcycle Wednesday shot and killed two police officers assigned to protect polio vaccination workers in northwest Pakistan before fleeing, police said. The attack happened in the district of Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as the officers returned to a police station after providing security for the polio team, said Adnan Azam, a senior police officer. No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which came two days after Pakistan launched a nationwide drive to eradicate the crippling disease by the end of the year.

  • Summit with a 'killer': What to expect out of Biden's meeting with Putin

    The upcoming summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin represents a major diplomatic test for the Biden administration. The June 16 meeting in the Swiss lakeside city of Geneva — an enduring symbol of political neutrality — will unfold amid frigid relations between the two nuclear superpowers.

  • Kamala Harris tells Guatemala migrants: 'Do not come to US'

    The US vice-president uses her first official foreign visit to try to tackle the migrant crisis.

  • Chinese-U.S. commerce officials agree to press ahead with trade talks, Beijing says

    China's government announced late Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with U.S. commerce officials to press ahead with trade and investment ties.Driving the news: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao "agreed to promote the healthy development of pragmatic trade and investment cooperation and properly handle differences," according to a statement from China's government translated by the South China Morning Post.Get market news worthy of your time with A

  • ‘Sad and beautiful’ to ‘super gross’: Politicians met with cheers, jeers and boos at London, Ont. vigil for Muslim family

    Thousands of people gathered outside a mosque on Tuesday night in a vigil for the family that was intentionally attacked in a targeted hate crime in London Ont., on Sunday evening. In attendance were leaders of all of Canada's federal parties, Ontario's provincial leaders and London, Ont.'s municipal officials. Not every leader, however, was welcomed with open arms.

  • Scientists hail golden age to trace bird migration with tech

    A plump robin wearing a tiny metal backpack with an antenna hops around a suburban yard in Takoma Park, then plucks a cicada from the ground for a snack. Once the bird moves on at season's end, she’ll rely on the backpack to beam frequent location data to the Argos satellite, then back to Williams' laptop, to track it. The goal is to unravel why some American robins migrate long distances, but others do not.

  • Russian Court outlaws Alexei Nalany's allies

    A Russian court banned any groups linked to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after declaring them "extremist," on Wednesday.The move bans his allies from elections and comes just days before U.S President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to hold talks in Geneva.Washington has called for Navalny to be freed, and has condemned the recent court decision. But the Kremlin says it is a domestic matter and for the U.S to not interfere.After a hearing that lasted more than 12 hours behind closed doors, Moscow's prosecutors accused Navalny and his allies of trying to foment a revolution by seeking to destabilize the socio-political situation inside Russia.A spokesperson for the prosecutors, Alexei Zhafyarov spoke about Navalny's network outside the court:“This organisation has regularly organised unauthorised mass public events, which frequently have ended with mass unrest."Navalny and his allies denied the allegations, and said they were an attempt to try to crush any opposition to the ruling party ahead of parliamentary elections in September.The authorities now have the power to jail activists and freeze their bank accounts if they continue their activities.The ruling also targets Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation which has produced high-profile investigations into alleged official corruption.Over the years Navalny has built up a vast political network that sought to challenge Putin's grip on power.In a post on Navalny's Instagram account apparently drafted in anticipation of what was a widely expected ruling, Navalny urged his supporters to not be disheartened.The message read: "We're not going anywhere."