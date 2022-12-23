Testimony: Recovered gun, testing, statements of 'beef' lead to suspect in Erie killing

An 18-year-old Erie man was in an upstairs bedroom with several other young males when one of numerous gunshots fired at their westside duplex entered the room and struck him in the head, killing him on the early morning of July 1, 2021.

A day after the shooting, police recovered a gun during a traffic stop in another part of the city, an investigator revealed in court on Thursday. The gun turned out to be the murder weapon..

Ballistics testing would match the .40-caliber Glock found under the driver's seat of the stopped vehicle to a large number of shell casings recovered from outside of the duplex at the corner of West 29th and Cherry streets. The gun was also matched to the bullet recovered from homicide victim Kalvin Davis, Erie police Detective Sgt. Ronald Pilarski testified.

Further testing would find four DNA profiles on the gun. One of those profiles was connected to an Erie man police have charged in the killing, according to Pilarski's testimony.

Those and other details previously not released in the Erie police investigation into Davis's death were revealed in court on Thursday as the accused shooter, 20-year-old Jamie D. Smith Jr., appeared before Erie 6th Ward District Judge Timothy Beveridge for his preliminary hearing on criminal homicide and other charges.

More:Erie man, 20, charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old asleep in duplex in 2021

Much of the investigation into Davis' death was unknown before Thursday's hearing. Police and prosecutors had sealed Smith's criminal complaint, and they provided no details after Smith's arrest in October on what led detectives to charge him in the killing.

Smith appeared in court Thursday afternoon without a lawyer and asked Beveridge to continue the hearing to a later date. Smith said he was never notified of the hearing and had never received any paperwork related to his case. Prosecutors countered that Smith was aware of the proceedings, as Thursday was the second scheduled hearing date in the case, and they objected to the continuance.

Story continues

Beveridge went ahead with the hearing, and following testimony the judge held Smith for court on all charges.

In addition to criminal homicide, the charges against Smith are multiple counts of aggravated assault, including nine counts that prosecutors added at the start of Thursday's hearing, and 18 felony counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure that they also added to the criminal complaint on Thursday.

Smith remains in the Erie County Prison without bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 1 for his preliminary hearing on criminal homicide, second-degree murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Shannon Crosby on Jan. 27.

Smith was charged earlier this month along with three other people in the death of Crosby, whom police said was killed during an attempted home-invasion robbery and shootout at a short-term rental house on McClelland Avenue.

More:Four suspects charged in fatal Erie shooting during home-invasion at short-term rental

Report of beef, defendant's own admission help police ID suspect

The shooting of Kalvin Davis happened on July 1, 2021, at about 3:50 a.m. at a duplex at 559 W. 29th St., according to Erie police.

Pilarski testified that responding officers found three groups of shell casings outside of the duplex, one group of 18 .40-caliber shell casings and two groups of 9 mm casings. They also found multiple bullet holes concentrated on one area of the duplex's second floor, he said under questioning by Assistant District Attorney Emily Downing.

Investigators also found surveillance video from a nearby residence that showed three males approach the duplex from the east before simultaneously firing gunshots at the duplex, Pilarski said.

Four males were in the bedroom where the shot entered and struck Davis, and an adult female was in another room of the duplex at the time, according to Pilarski's testimony. He said police learned from the occupants that there had been feuding between two groups of boys, and that the ongoing beef involved Smith.

When police interviewed Smith earlier this year, he said he knew Davis but didn't have a problem with him, but did have a beef with another person at the residence, Pilarski testified. Smith also admitted to being on West 29th Street the evening before the shooting, telling detectives he went up with two people to "scope out the area" and admitting that he had a gun at the time, a .45-caliber weapon, the detective said.

Erie resident Jamie D. Smith Jr., 20, was held for court on Dec. 20, 2022, on criminal homicide and other charges in the fatal shooting of Kalvin Davis, 18, at a duplex at 559 W. 29th St. on July 1, 2021.

Recovered gun and lab testing

According to Pilarski, Erie police officers who conducted a traffic stop in the city on July 2, 2021, recovered a .40-caliber handgun from the vehicle they stopped. Because the weapon's caliber matched the recovered shell casings and the bullet that killed Davis, the gun was sent to the Pennsylvania State Police for testing and was found to be a match to the casings and the bullet, he said.

More:Erie police: Victim of fatal shooting believed to be sleeping when bullets fired into home

Testing did not find the DNA of the man caught with the gun among the four DNA contributors on the weapon, Pilarski said. But testing showed that Smith was a DNA contributor, he said.

When police confronted Smith earlier this year about the recovered firearm and his DNA on it, Smith told investigators he had sold the weapon to Samuel Moffett "in close proximity" to the homicide, Pilarski testified.

Moffett testified under questioning by Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner on Thursday that he was at his ex-girlfriend's house sometime shortly after the shooting when a relative of Smith's came to the residence with a bookbag containing guns that the relative gave to his ex-girlfriend and asked her to get rid of. He said he kept the Glock .40-caliber and sold the other two or three guns.

When asked by Lightner if anyone ever reached out to his ex-girlfriend about the guns, he said Smith had inquired about where the weapons were, but he didn't want to tell him that he had sold the guns.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA police: Recovered gun, testimony link man to 2021 killing