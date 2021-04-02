Testimony resumes in Derek Chauvin murder trial in Minneapolis

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·4 min read
A week's worth of testimony wraps up Friday in the Derek Chauvin murder trial after jurors spent much of the previous day hearing from paramedics who said they believed George Floyd was already dead even as police continued pinning him to the pavement.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill closed out Thursday's proceeding by telling the jury that Friday would bring just a half-day of testimony thanks to the prosecution moving rapidly through its list of witnesses in the case against the fired Minneapolis police officer. Cahill had set aside up to month of trial before sending jurors into sequestered deliberations.

While there is no word from prosecutors about who they still intend to call to the stand, jurors have yet to hear from medical experts about Floyd's cause and manner of death on May 25. After a brief struggle to get Floyd into a squad car, Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground and placed his knee on his on his neck for more than nine minutes. Police arrested Floyd after a 911 call alleging he tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill a corner convenience store.

The prosecution also said during its opening statement at the week's start that it would call "spark of life" witnesses who were close to Floyd among his family, friends and others who could humanize the 46-year-old man who had many admirers while also battling drug addiction.

On Thursday, jurors heard from a supervisory sergeant that Chauvin downplayed his actions at E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue, at first not disclosing that he used his knee to restrain Floyd and later that night after Floyd was taken to HCMC making that disclosure to his boss but failing to say for how long.

Recently retired supervisory Sgt. David Pleoger spoke to Chauvin on a cellphone that night after receiving a call from a 911 dispatcher about a possible use of force by officers seen on city surveillance cameras.

Pleoger's body-worn camera captured his initial phone conversation with Chauvin, who said, "Had to hold the guy down, he was going crazy … wouldn't go in the back of the squad." Pleoger testified that Chauvin didn't say anything about putting his knee on Floyd's neck. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher then pressed Pleoger on whether Chauvin's force was appropriate.

"When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint," Pleoger said as he offered the first account of Chauvin's words and behavior in the immediate aftermath of Floyd's death.

He testified that Chauvin told him that Floyd "became combative … after struggling with him. He suffered a medical emergency, and an ambulance was called."

Also testifying were the two paramedics and a fire captain who tried to resuscitate Floyd. Derek Smith, a paramedic, checked Floyd's carotid pulse and pupils as he lay motionless under Chauvin's knee.

"I looked to my partner. I told him, 'I think he's dead and I want to move this out of here and begin care in the back [of the ambulance],' " said paramedic Derek Smith, noting the agitated crowd of bystanders. "In a living person, there should be a pulse there. I did not feel one. I suspected this patient to be dead."

Smith told the court that despite never sensing a pulse, they continued trying to save Floyd. "He's a human being," Smith said. "I was trying to give him a second chance at life."

Minneapolis Fire Capt. Jeremy Norton testified about meeting up with the ambulance at E. 36th Street and S. Park Avenue, where he saw Floyd being treated by the paramedics and Lane.

"He was an unresponsive body on a cot," Norton said of Floyd.

After Floyd was brought to the hospital, Norton told his supervisors at the Fire Department what happened. "I was worried that a man had been killed in police custody," Norton said.

The day's testimony started with 45-year-old Courteney Ross recalling her relationship with the strong, physically active man she called "Floyd."

Ross talked about their mutual oxycodone addiction that started with prescriptions for chronic pain and led to purchasing street drugs. She said they were off and on the drugs and by May she believed Floyd was using them again.

The defense is trying to raise the possibility that Floyd died of a drug overdose from pills obtained by Morries Hall, who was with Floyd at Cup Foods the day he died.

Ross said she and Floyd got pills in May that reminded her of "the same feeling" she had from similar pills she took in March, a stimulant that kept her up all night and left her jittery.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other officers on the scene, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, are expected to go on trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting Chauvin.

Staff writers Rochelle Olson and Chao Xiong contributed to this report.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

