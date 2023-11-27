Testimony: Spat over female likely motive in Erie basketball court shootout that killed 1

A shootout at an east Erie basketball court over Memorial Day Weekend that left one man dead and two others facing criminal charges was possibly related to a fight over a female between two people who weren't playing basketball, according to testimony in court on Monday.

A possible motive in the shooting on May 28 at Tom McCarty Memorial Park off Pennsylvania Avenue was not revealed by Erie police, as they investigated the death of 18-year-old Rashaan Husband and filed charges against two suspects, 19-year-old James E. Troop III and 26-year-old Patrick A. Nelson.

According to testimony from Nelson at Troop's preliminary hearing on Monday morning, a friend who had gotten into Nelson's vehicle before gunshots were fired into it reportedly had a beef with a male, wearing jeans and a hooded sweatshirt on the hot spring day, who Nelson had seen on the basketball court with a gun in his hoodie pocket minutes before a black car pulled up next to Nelson and shots were fired.

The man in the hoodie was not there to play basketball, and he did not appear to be interacting with any of the 25 to 30 people on the basketball court before he walked off, Nelson said.

An Erie police detective later testified that he determined, through surveillance video, that the male in the hoodie had walked to the court with Husband and Troop about 10 minutes before the shooting. The trio left, but the male in the hoodie soon returned to the court alone before a car police accuse Troop of driving pulled up and a passenger police allege was Husband began shooting at Nelson's car, according to Detective Benjamin Gadsby's testimony.

Nelson, who was not wounded, testified that he returned fire as the black car drove off.

Troop, who was shot in the hand during the shootout, was initially charged by Erie police with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and 10 misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit recklessly endangering another person for his accused role in the incident. Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lightner added counts of attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person against Troop prior to the start of Monday's preliminary hearing.

Erie 1st Ward District Judge Sue Mack held Troop for court on all charges following testimony.

Erie police charged Nelson with felony counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person. His preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for Monday, was continued, and a new date had not been set as of Monday afternoon.

Basketball court shootout

The shooting was reported on May 28 at about 6:45 p.m. at the basketball court at Tom McCarty Park, which, according to testimony, is also referred to as "Kingstown."

Nelson testified that he organized the basketball game and promoted it on social media and through word of mouth. He said he had played for several hours before taking a break and climbing into the passenger side of his vehicle, which was parked next to the courts, to change his shirt and shoes.

Nelson said under questioning by Lightner that a friend of his arrived, who was not playing basketball, and got into the rear passenger side of his vehicle. He said he then noticed the male in the hoodie on the basketball court and saw a silver gun in the male's pocket.

At that point, Nelson testified, he realized things were turning into something potentially more serious.

He said as he watched the male in the hoodie walk away and travel down East Second Street, a black car pulled up next to his vehicle and he saw someone pointing a silver gun at him and start shooting, with six to nine rounds shot at his vehicle. Nelson said he got down outside of his vehicle and grabbed a gun he is licensed to carry from under his seat, and he fired six to seven shots back at the black car as it crept forward, then sped off turning onto Queen Street.

Nelson said he then got back into his vehicle and drove home, where he called 911.

A 19-year-old Erie man accused of driving a vehicle involved in a shootout at Tom McCarty Memorial Park on May 28, in which a passenger in his vehicle was fatally shot, was held for court on Monday on charges including attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Shooting victims found

Gadsby testified that, minutes after Erie police were called to Tom McCarty Memorial Park to investigate the shooting, officers were sent to the 800 block of East 24th Street to investigate reports of two people shot. Officers encountered Troop and found Husband in the passenger side of the black car, he said.

Husband was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at UPMC Hamot at 7:28 p.m. on May 28, authorities reported. He died of a gunshot wound to the back, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said following autopsy, and his death was ruled a homicide, the 14th in Erie County so far this year.

Gadsby testified that a bullet recovered from Husband's body matched the gun recovered from Nelson. He said Troop told investigators during an interview that he was driving the black car at the time of the shooting but denied being at the park. Troop also said he was driving in the area of East 10th and Ash streets when he was shot, but police could not corroborate the claim, Gadsby testified.

Gadsby said under questioning by Troop's lawyer, Komron Maknoon, that police searched the residence on East 24th Street where the two shooting victims were found and located a gun there, but the weapon did not match ballistic evidence recovered from Nelson's vehicle.

Police have not recovered a firearm suspected of being used when the first shots were fired during the incident, Gadsby said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Accused driver in fatal Erie basketball court shootout held for court