Testimony to start in Treadwell murder trial

Mar. 23—ANDERSON — The murder trial of Joshua Treadwell in the 2020 shooting death of Arneshia Fuller will begin Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.

A jury of six men and six women was selected Tuesday, and the court proceedings will start with opening statements from Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp and defense attorney Cody Cogswell.

Treadwell, 32, Indianapolis, was charged in what police believe was the result of a long-running dispute over a card game.

Court documents show the shooting took place about 8:27 p.m. Oct. 25, 2020, in the 1400 block of Forkner Street. When police arrived, they found Fuller, of Anderson, with several gunshot wounds.

An autopsy determined she was shot once in the chest.

According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives determined the shooting was the result of a verbal argument involving Treadwell, Brooklyn Parnell and Fuller about a card game that took place two or three months earlier.

A witness told police she was at her residence on Forkner Street, Fuller was in front of the house, and Treadwell arrived about 8 p.m.

The woman said Fuller got out of her car and got into an argument with Treadwell.

The witness said Treadwell pointed a gun at Fuller and shot her in the chest, got back into a car with Parnell and left the scene.

A second witness told police she saw Fuller spit at Treadwell, who then pointed a gun and shot Fuller.

Treadwell called dispatch and turned himself in to police.

