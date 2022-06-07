Testimony starts, ends Monday in Lima man's trial

Jun. 7—LIMA — Opening testimony Monday in the trial of Lima resident Drayvonte Godsey came from the alleged victim who also proved to be a reluctant state witness.

So eager was Dequaisha Wilson to avoid testifying at the trial of Godsey, with whom she shares a child, that she eluded law enforcement for months before being apprehended last week in Memphis, Tennessee, and extradited to Lima.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Mariah Cunningham filed a motion Monday requesting the court call Wilson as a witness. Allen County Common Pleas Judge Terri Kohlrieser did just that to kick off Monday's testimony. The move is permitted under Ohio law, according to the prosecutor's filing, for a witness "whose appearance is important to the proper determination of the case but who appears, for various reasons, to be favorable to the other party and inclined to slant her testimony, if not outright misstate it, to the benefit of the opposing party."

Godsey, 29, was indicted in February of 2021 on charges of robbery, a second-degree felony; two counts of grand theft when the property is a firearm of dangerous ordnance, third-degree felonies; one count of having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree; and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Several of the charges stem from an alleged incident on Jan. 1, 2021, when Godsey allegedly assaulted Wilson in her home on Chestnut Court in Lima. Other charges were a result of the alleged theft of two firearms by Godsey from Wilson's home two months earlier.

According to court documents, Wilson told police she was arguing with Godsey on the phone on New Year's Day when Godsey decided to come to her residence to see their son. Wilson was sitting on the stairs to the home when he arrived, according to court records. She told police Godsey grabbed her by the hair and dragged her down the steps, punched her in the face several times and stole her phone before leaving the residence.

Wilson reportedly had visible injuries to her face and mouth when she was interviewed the following day at the Lima Police Department, according to testimony from LPD patrol officer Kaitlyn Weidman. The officer also testified that Wilson, in her statement to police, said two guns belonging to her were stolen by Godsey from her residence in November of 2020 and were likely at a residence on Shock Avenue at the home of Shaquala Hollmon, where Godsey was known to stay on occasion.

The Lima woman gave a different version of events from the witness stand on Monday, testifying that she inadvertently gave Godsey a tote of clothes that contained the guns. As Wilson's testimony strayed from what she had earlier told police, the judge — outside the jury's presence — warned Wilson of the "danger of a possible perjury charge" should it be determined her testimony at trial or before that grand jury was intentionally untruthful.

The state's final witness was Detective Sean Neidemire, who testified that Wilson's testimony was not consistent with what she had initially told police. But the detective said is it "not uncommon" for victims of domestic violence to later minimize such incidents.

"It happens frequently," Neidemire said.

The state rested its case Monday afternoon and defense attorney Carroll Creighton elected not to call any witnesses. Jurors will hear closing arguments from attorneys Tuesday morning and will begin their deliberations at that time.