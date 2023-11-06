Testimony: Suspect in September fatal shooting in Erie followed victim's bus into downtown

Two men who worked through the same Erie staffing agency crossed paths briefly at the employment business on Sept. 22, an Erie police detective testified on Friday.

One of the men, Jeffery L. Johnson, then rode a bus into the city's downtown while the other man, Defonta L.D. Butler, drove an older model red Ford Escape that at times followed the bus on its path north, Detective Benjamin Gadsby said.

Surveillance video would show the Ford parking in the first block of East 17th Street, then moving in front of four other parked cars as Johnson walked east after leaving a nearby business, Gadsby said. As Johnson approached the parked vehicle, while looking at his phone, a man exited the Ford and opened fire on Johnson, he said.

Prosecutors on Friday used Gadsby's testimony and video clips including one that captured the shooting in outlining their case against Butler, 30, who is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses in the shooting death of Johnson, 40, one of 13 homicide victims in the city so far this year. Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Ed Wilson held Butler for trial on all charges following Friday's preliminary hearing.

Police accuse Butler of fatally shooting Johnson in what Assistant District Attorney Steven Liboski called an ambush and a premeditated killing at the end of testimony Friday. Officers responded to the area of East 17th and French streets after the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted them on the late morning of Sept. 22. They recovered eight spent shell casings in the street, Gadsby testified.

Police also located a variety of video clips from surveillance cameras in the area that captured the shooting as well as the movements of Johnson and Butler leading up to and after the shooting.

Gadsby testified that the Ford Escape, which had two unique stickers on it, was later located in another part of the city across from a residence where Butler lives. Police found a 9 mm handgun in the basement of the residence, and testing matched the gun to the recovered shell casings and to a bullet that was recovered from Johnson's body, the detective said.

Gadsby said under questioning by Butler's lawyer, Bruce Sandmeyer, that the Ford Escape is owned by Butler's mother, and that she stated to police she knew Butler had the vehicle on the day of the shooting.

The detective also told Sandmeyer that the meeting between Butler and Johnson at the staffing agency was brief. Employees who detectives spoke to said there was no physical altercation or obvious disagreement between the two men while they were at the business, Gadsby said.

The detective additionally noted during questioning by Sandmeyer that Butler and Johnson were involved in a past incident. That incident was not detailed at Friday's hearing. But Johnson was charged by Erie police with shooting Butler during a confrontation in the city in September 2015.

The initial set of charges police filed against Johnson in that shooting were dismissed in January 2016 when Butler testified at a hearing that he did not know who shot him and a witness who originally said she saw Johnson shooting testified she never saw anything. Police refiled the charges several days later, and Johnson was held for court based on the witness's 911 call and videotaped statement to police after the shooting.

Johnson pleaded guilty in January 2017 to aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license and was sentenced in March 2017 to serve 30 months to five years in prison, according to court records and other information.

