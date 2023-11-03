Testimony: Video refutes Erie homicide suspect's claims in July killing of 21-year-old

An Erie police detective said he had just received a missing-person report from his supervisor on July 27 when, minutes later, a city man walked into the Erie police station and said he wanted to clear his name.

The unannounced visitor, Tyjahmon D. Crosby, said there were allegations circulating that he had done something to 21-year-old Jaquan J. Burrows, the subject of the missing person report, Detective Sgt. Ira Bush testified on Friday.

At that point, police had no information on Burrows' whereabouts or whether the missing man was alive or dead, the detective said.

The questions would be answered six days later, when Burrows' lifeless and decomposed body was found by a vacant house in the 900 block of Ash Street. An X-ray and an autopsy would determine Burrows been shot in the chest, according to investigators.

Bush testified on Friday morning that Crosby told police during his July 27 visit, he had an encounter with Burrows in the area where Burrows was found on a date he believed was July 21. Crosby said Burrows was being aggressive to him, and that he last saw Burrows falling as Crosby ran off, Bush said.

Police and prosecutors charge that evidence, including the city's gunshot detection system and surveillance video, tell a different story. They allege that Crosby shot Burrows on the afternoon of July 22 as Burrows approached Crosby while riding a bicycle before Burrows fell off the bike and stumbled away while Crosby ran off in the opposite direction.

Erie police on Aug. 14 charged Crosby, 20, with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses in the killing. Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Ed Wilson held Crosby for trial on all charges following his preliminary hearing on Friday.

A possible motive in the homicide, one of 13 in the city so far this year, was not revealed in court Friday.

Detectives outline scene, evidence

Assistant District Attorney Hillary Hoffman presented testimony from Bush and another Erie police detective and presented evidence including video of the shooting during Friday's hearing.

According to Bush, investigators checked the Erie Bureau of Police's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system after Burrows' body was found and learned that the system detected gunshots in the area where Burrows was found on July 22 at about 4:45 p.m.

Detectives then checked the area for surveillance cameras and found a camera system on a nearby building that captured the incident. The video showed a person Bush identified as Burrows riding a bicycle toward an individual Bush identified as Crosby. He said Crosby is then seen raising his hand before Burrows starts staggering and Crosby runs off.

Police recovered a shell casing at the shooting scene, and a bullet was recovered from Burrows' body during autopsy. Testing matched both to a 9 mm handgun that police recovered from Crosby's residence, in a bag in Crosby's bedroom, during a search of the home, Bush testified.

A 20-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Jaquan J. Burrows, seen in this undated photo, in July was held for court on criminal homicide and other charges on Nov. 3. 2023.

He said Crosby's fingerprints were also found on the gun's magazine.

Hoffman added a third-degree felony count of receiving stolen property against Crosby at the start of Friday's hearing, covering the gun Crosby is accused of using in the shooting.

Erie police Detective Benjamin Gadsby testified that investigators ran a check on the gun's ownership and contacted the person who purchased it. The person no longer had the gun, and a lost-stolen firearm report was done, Gadsby said.

When questioned by Crosby's lawyer, Douglas Sullivan, about how the gun's owner came to no longer have possession of it, Gadsby testified that the owner stated he owned a car dealership a few years back and believed he left the gun in a vehicle that was to be salvaged.

