Testimony: Witness told nickname of shooter to 2 others

Nov. 11—ANDERSON — Although the eyewitness to the murder of Carlson Conn failed to identify the shooter to police, he revealed the suspect's name to other people.

Tywain Perry, 22, is charged in the Dec. 8, 2016, shooting death of Conn and wounding of Marcus Prickett in the house the two men shared in the 2400 block of Lincoln Street.

Perry is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Prickett didn't tell Anderson Police Department Detective Cliff Cole, until a second interview several days after the shooting, that Perry was the shooter.

Prickett was shot in the left arm and fled the scene, going to the nearby residence of Nick Pratt, a relative of Conn's.

Pratt said during questioning Wednesday by defense attorney Spenser Benge that he could see the front door was open at Conn's house and there were no lights on. He said Prickett came to his house and at first didn't provide a name of the shooter but provided a description.

Pratt said that after Prickett went to the hospital and police headquarters, he mentioned the name "Tee Smooth," which is Perry's nickname.

Pratt said during questioning by Deputy Madison County Prosecutor Dan Kopp that he didn't mention Prickett had named Perry until a pretrial meeting with the prosecutor's office.

"I figured Marcus (Prickett) told police," Pratt said. "I didn't want to be involved," adding he hadn't talked to any law enforcement officers for several years.

Benge said that after all this time, Pratt is now testifying that Prickett identified the shooter.

Prickett's mother, Krissy Edwards, said she went to the hospital the night her son was shot.

Edwards said she asked her son who did the shooting, and he mentioned "Tee Smooth."

She looked up the name on Facebook at the hospital and showed her son a photograph of Perry. Edwards said she informed Detective Cole of what her son had said.

Story continues

APD Assistant Chief Mike Lee, a patrolman in 2016, said he was dispatched to Chase Street, where Pratt lived, on a call that someone had been shot.

Lee said Prickett was bleeding and in a "very excited state".

Prickett told Lee he was in bed, heard a knock on the door and a black male entered, loaded a gun and demanded money.

Lee said that when Benge questioned Prickett, he said he didn't know who the shooter was.

APD officer Brandon Grant said Lee asked him to go to the Lincoln Street address on the night of the shooting.

"The front door was standing open," he said. "There was a male white lying on his back with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the face."

Grant said that he and several other officers did a "protective sweep" of Conn's house, looking for other victims or suspects.

He testified that the officers didn't disturb the crime scene.

The trial will resume Friday.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.