Tests find bacteria concerns at Cocoa Beach Pier and Titusville parks

As always in Florida, it's swim at your own risk, especially this week at Cocoa Beach Pier and in the Indian River Lagoon in Titusville, based on recent bacteria tests.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5 the pier tested "poor" for enterococcus bacteria, and Titusville has found moderate to high levels of bacteria this summer near several of its lagoon-side parks, most recently on Aug. 23 at Veterans Memorial Park.

This has been a summer of hot waters plagued by bacteria, with at least a dozen deaths nationwide, eight of them in Florida, from a very rare bacteria called vibrio vulnificus. There was one case of that bacterial infection in Brevard. The victim survived.

But meanwhile, much more common bacterial risks have been lingering in Brevard's coastal waters. And health officials say there's a few days lag time from when they pull water samples to when you dip your toes into the lagoon or surf. So, they remind, if concerned it's always best to err on the side of caution.

Are there any health advisories or warnings in Brevard?

Not yet. Bacteria levels can swing drastically in just hours, so follow up sampling is required before health advisories or warnings are issued. But again, officials remind, it's always swim or play in Florida waters at your own risk. Officials are conducting follow-up testing to see if bacteria levels are consistently high enough to merit an advisory.

The health department doesn't close waterways, it only post advisories

Where does the dangerous bacteria come from?

Enterococcus bacteria — the one the health department tests for — can come from animals or humans. State health and environmental officials say the levels can spike after rain washes bacteria from bird droppings off Cocoa Beach Pier.

Have there been any advisories at the pier this year?

Yes. In April, the Florida Department of Health in Brevard issued an "precautionary swimming advisory," urging the public not to swim in the Cocoa Beach Pier area because of high concentrations of fecal bacteria in the water.

What do health officials think causes most advisories at the pier?

At the time of the April advisory, health officials said that the presence of what's known as enteric bacteria in the water "is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage," and which could lead to an "increased risk of human disease, infections or rashes."

Have there been any recent sewage spills in Titusville?

"No sewage leaks or spills have been observed," Public Works Director Kevin Cook said Wednesday via email. "Our staff did report a large amount of wildlife at the latest upstream test site today (Wednesday, Sept. 6) when they went out."

Did Titusville post any signs warning people about the bacteria?

There are no posted signs nor health or swimming advisories, Cook added. "We are working on a general signage now to link citizens to information on water quality."

Where can I learn more?

Visit the Florida Healthy Beaches program here: www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html

