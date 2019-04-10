These Tests Detect Cancer Early. Here's When (Or If) You Should Do Them.

These are the important tests you should be aware of when it comes to early detection of cancer. (Hero Images via Getty Images)

When it comes to treating cancer, early detection can be beneficial. That’s why experts are constantly working to develop new technology that catches the disease as soon as possible.

“Cancer screening leads to early detection of cancer, allowing most cancers to be diagnosed at a stage that is curable,” said Lauren Nye, an oncologist at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

But navigating this process can be confusing, to say the least. What cancer diagnostic tests should you have done and at what age? And how reliable are these tests? Below, experts break down the important tests you should be aware of when it comes to early cancer detection and when (or if!) you should consider taking them:

At-Home Genetic Testing

Some at-home genetic tests can also offer health results. Within 23andMe’s health and ancestry service, customers can opt in to accessing their risk for the select variants of the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene through a report. The report, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, provides information on whether a person’s genetic result is associated with an increased risk for breast, ovarian, prostate and other cancers.

Stacey Detweiler, a medical affairs associate and genetic counselor with 23andMe, said it’s important to note that 23andMe “only tests for three of more than 1,000 BRCA variants known to increase cancer risk.”

And a negative result in the report ― i.e., “no variants detected” ― does not mean the user isn’t at risk for cancer because other genetic and nongenetic factors that are not tested still play a large role in overall risk for these cancers, Detweiler added. But a positive result ― or “variant detected”― may indicate a person’s risk for certain cancers, especially breast and ovarian cancer in women.

“We strongly recommend customers whose genetic result is associated with an increased cancer risk to speak to a health care professional about additional testing to confirm the result and to better understand their potential cancer risks,” Detweiler said.

A warning to keep in mind: Some experts caution against at-home genetic health testing if you experience anxiety. It’s a personal decision that’s best weighed against factors including your mental health and your genetic risk for cancer.

3D Mammograms

“Until there is a cure, screening mammography is our best tool in the fight against breast cancer,” said Michael Fishman, a radiologist at Boston Medical Center. For early detection, Fishman suggested breast cancer screenings with tomosynthesis (i.e., a 3D mammogram).

Breast tomosynthesis takes a series of images of the breast that can be scrolled through, similar to the pages of a book, so radiologists can examine the breast layer by layer. This, according to Fishman, provides radiologists with clearer, more accurate images and allows them to identify cancers that may be hidden in breast tissue. Fishman recommends mammography screenings at age 40 and annually thereafter.

“Some women, depending on their personal breast history, their family history and their genetics, may need to begin screening at a younger age,” noted Lauren Carcas, a medical oncologist and breast cancer specialist at the Miami Cancer Institute. Chat with your doctor about your risk factors to figure out when you may need to start.