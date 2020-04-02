Tests of potential coronavirus vaccine spurred growth of virus-fighting antibodies

A potential vaccine for COVID-19 has been developed and tested successfully in mice, researchers at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine reported Thursday.

"We'd like to get this into patients as soon as possible," said Andrea Gambotto, associate professor of surgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and co-author of a paper announcing the vaccine in the journal EBioMedicine.

As far as reaching clinical trials, "We would like to think a month, give or take. Maybe two months. We just started the process," said co-author Louis D. Falo Jr., a professor and chairman of the Department of Dermatology at the University of Pittsburgh.

Thursday's announcement, more than three months into a pandemic that has killed 50,000 people and sickened almost 1 million worldwide, presents an urgent challenge to government regulators, who must weigh just how much to speed up the vaccine approval process.

Vaccines often take years to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Yet on March 16 the first four healthy volunteers in Seattle received a different potential COVID-19 vaccine, made by a company called Moderna and administered in a small clinical trial at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute.

While the vaccine being tested in Seattle uses a new, faster but untested technology, the one developed in Pittsburgh employs the same technique used in flu shots. The Pittsburgh vaccine uses lab-made viral protein to build a person's immunity to the virus.

Tests in mice found that the vaccine developed by the team in Pittsburgh spurred a wave of virus-fighting antibodies within two weeks.

"There are many, many vaccine candidates in various stages of testing," said David O'Connor, professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, who was seeing the published paper for the first time Thursday.

O'Connor said showing that a vaccine generates an immune response is, "an important first step in determining which vaccines should move forward, but is only the first of many steps along the way to a useful vaccine. This papers shows some of this 'first step' data."

The potential COVID-19 vaccine follows up on research Gambotto and Falo did back in December 2003 when they were poised to proceed to clinical trials with a vaccine for another coronavirus, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. At the time, the journal Nature reported, "SARS vaccines speed toward clinic."

But the outbreak had already waned. The World Health Organization declared SARS contained in July 2003.

Funding for the SARS vaccine vanished.

"SARS CoV-2 is teaching us that it is important to react and (follow) all the way through," Gambotto said. "Yes, it was a mistake not to test the vaccine back then."

Other scientists have suggested that a vaccine for one coronavirus would likely have offered at least some protection from all of them.

The Pittsburgh researchers also previously developed a vaccine to treat Arabian camels for another coronavirus, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Like SARS and COVID-19, MERS jumped from animals to people, infecting almost 2,500 and killing just under 860 since its discovery in 2012.

Gambotto said they adapted techniques they had developed previously for coronaviruses to create one specifically designed for the virus that causes COVID-19; the process of translating their work for use on COVID-19 took the scientists just 10 to 12 days. They collaborated with 11 other scientists, including two from Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Gambotto and Falo said their vaccine would be delivered to the upper arm, but would not require a shot from a needle as the flu vaccine does.

Instead, the scientists have developed a finger-tip sized patch that contains 400 tiny needles, each just half of one millimeter. The two scientists compared the patch to a Band-Aid and said it would feel a lot like having Velcro pressed against the skin.