Tests show man intoxicated during collision that killed an Adelanto mother

A 21-year-old man from Adelanto was placed in custody after tests revealed that he was intoxicated during a two-vehicle collision last year that killed a mother and injured her family.

Ysidro Pinon remained in custody at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Friday, with bail set at $250,000. He is scheduled to appear on May 10 in Victorville Superior Court, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records show.

Pinon appeared in court on Thursday and waived his time for a preliminary hearing.

April Lyon, 41, from Adelanto was identified as the woman killed in the collision, while her husband and the couple’s 6-year-old son suffered major injuries.

“Pinon was not arrested on the day of the collision because he suffered some injuries, and field sobriety tests would have been inconclusive,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told the Daily Press on Friday.” Toxicology tests were done and when those results came back in December, we submitted the case to the DA. They formally charged him on March 25 and we arrested him in April.”

The collision

Sheriff’s officials reported that at 5:57 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2021, deputies from the Victor Valley Station’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to a fatal traffic collision at the intersection of Adelanto Road and Air Expressway in Adelanto.

April Lyon was driving west on Air Expressway, east of Adelanto Road, while Lyon's husband sat in the front passenger seat and their son sat in the rear seat behind him.

Independent witnesses said westbound Air Expressway's traffic light was green, and northbound Adelanto Road's traffic light was red.

During that time, the driver of a silver 2011 Ford Fusion, later identified as Pinon, drove north on Adelanto Road, south of Air Expressway, and failed to stop for the red traffic light, sheriff’s officials said.

Pinon then broadsided Lyon's vehicle on the driver's side causing her vehicle to roll over an unknown number of times, according to authorities.

As a result of the collision, April Lyon was ejected from her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband and son were airlifted to Loma Linda University Hospital with major injuries.

Pinon sustained moderate injuries and refused to be medically transported.

Investigation and court proceedings

In December 2021, Deputy K. Riberich of the Sheriff Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team submitted a report to the SBC District Attorney’s Office. Pinon's blood test results revealed he had alcohol and cannabinoids (marijuana) in his system, sheriff’s officials reported.

On March 25, the District Attorney’s Office filed charges on Pinon for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence while intoxicated, and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs resulting in injury. The court issued a $500,000 arrest warrant for Pinon.

On April 14, Pinon and his attorney went to the courthouse, and Pinon was remanded into custody.

