Tesuque neighborhood grapples with mail theft, a problem across state.

Jan. 3—Genevieve Grant's house is quietly tucked away on a dead-end dirt road in Tesuque, an unlikely place for thieves to roam.

Or so she thought.

When she moved to Old Coach Road in 2002, it looked like a secluded enough spot. Two burglaries, a new fence, a metal security gate and a few security cameras later, she says she still can't keep her mail to herself.

"I've had my mail stolen so many times; it's exhausting," Grant wrote next to a security video she posted on social media last month. The video shows what appears to be a Toyota Echo driving slowly down a snow-covered street with a woman hanging from the passenger door, removing mail from mailboxes as her accomplice drives.

Postal inspectors and other law enforcement officials say mail theft, with thieves whom they refer to as "porch pirates," isn't new and is more like a moving target of when and where the thieves will strike next.

It's a struggle that gets more challenging during the holiday season, they said, with carriers leaving more packages containing money and gifts. Thieves are also on the prowl for credit cards, checks and personal information, leading to identity theft.

It's also a federal crime punishable by fines and jail time.

After Grant was alerted by a neighbor who monitors her security system that her mailbox had been compromised, they discovered all the mailboxes on the street had been opened.

She has since become hyper-vigilant about collecting her mail, she said, often leaving work to drive home to collect letters and packages.

Still, it's less inconvenient and costly than maintaining a post office box, she said.

"My postman rings my doorbell, so it notifies me at the office, and I can drive back and get packages or notify my neighbor who will pick them up," she said.

Other recent social media posts reflect the dismay and anger of victims.

"Santa Fe has its own real-life Grinch," wrote a Facebook user Scott Edwin Wiseman on the Santa Fe Bulletin Board page next to a security camera video. "On Christmas Eve this man was caught on our video camera in Park Plazas, going on bicycle from house to house."

Story continues

He added he hoped someone would recognize the thief.

"I'm getting really angry by now as we've lost so many items due to theft over recent years," he wrote, noting speakers, a camera, Christmas cards, Internal Revenue Service documents and credit cards had been lifted from his porch.

In December, the Santa Fe Police Department issued a social media warning about mail theft, urging residents to consider using hub lockers and asking neighbors to keep watchful eye for packages. The department also encouraged residents to ask for signature-upon-receipt deliveries and to install security cameras.

Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, said criminals are looking for bank statements, credit cards, financial information and paperwork with Social Security numbers.

Grant said her mail theft problem began several years ago after she found a pile of mail on the street.

"Someone had stolen a credit card from my mailbox and charged it at a Taco Bell and a gas station in Española," she said.

She detailed a 2016 burglary into her home in which a security camera caught the thief's car. She reported the incident to police, she said, but nothing ever came of it. When she saw the car in a parking lot months later, she said she took a photo and contacted police and the perpetrator was caught.

Hoping to snag another thief, she installed another security camera that would monitor her mailbox while she is at work, but the device did not pick up the car's license plate number.

U.S. Postal Inspector Kelly McNulty said the Albuquerque inspector's office employs seven investigators who continually work on mail fraud and theft in New Mexico, adding they have no statistics on how much mail is actually stolen since most arrests come through finding stolen mail rather than catching a thief in the act.

"It is a constant problem. We have multiple cases across the state of New Mexico, and we're constantly investigating communities," McNulty said. "We have different stings to ensure anyone who is caught is prosecuted. We go interview and take information, identify victims, notify them and investigate the crimes that have been committed. We do catch people."

Grant said she reported the crime to the sheriff's office and notified the U.S. Postal Service. She also ordered a locked mailbox but is skeptical it will be sufficient.

"I talked with a neighbor, and they said they installed one and someone took the whole box," she said.

Other than additional patrolling, there is little the sheriff's office can do to prevent or deter such crimes, Ríos said.

"People need to be vigilant and protect their mail," he said. "We advise people to pick up their mail daily and know when mail is being delivered. These are low-level crimes, and they do affect people, but we have limited human resources in terms of deputies and detectives."