TET reunion set

Jan. 17—The 37th Annual "TET" Reunion is scheduled for noon Feb. 3 at the Expo Center of Taylor County, 1700 TX-36, in Abilene.

WTVAHCS has been invited to support the 37th Annual "TET" Reunion, hosted by the Abilene "Grunts" Association, Feb. 3, 2024.

WTVAHCS is proud to support on of West Texas's largest and highly attended Veteran's resources event. WTVA will have staff available during the event to discuss Enrollment/Eligibility in VA health care, PACT Act, Women Veterans Health, Suicide Prevention, and other VA resources.

For more information about WTVA's participation in the "TET" Reunion, please contact Michael Cole, Public Affairs Officer @ [email protected]