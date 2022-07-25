Tether, Bitfinex, Hypercore Launch Encrypted Communications Protocol Holepunch

Oliver Knight
·3 min read

Tether, the issuer of popular stablecoin USDT, along with sister company crypto exchange Bitfinex and peer-to-peer (P2P) infrastructure platform Hypercore have launched Holepunch, a P2P platform intended to allow developers to build Web3 applications.

Holepunch is a fully encrypted protocol that is designed to "unlock global communications, empower freedom of speech and combat censorship around the world," according to a company statement.

The platform, which will move to open-source code at the end of this year when alpha testing is complete, will launch a series of peer-to-peer applications over the coming weeks and months.

The companies have invested a total of $10 million to aid with the development of new start-ups on the protocol. Holepunch is also seeking further investment.

Form a 'swarm' with Keet

Keet, a free-to-use video calling app that utilizes peer-to-peer connections, is the first project to be built and released on Holepunch.

The app facilitates real-time video calls, text chat and file sharing by using a stack of distributed technology including distributed databases, which users can connect to in order to form a "swarm."

A swam is created by a technique called "Distributed Holepunching," which allows users to connect to each other around the world using only cryptographic key pairs.

Keet leverages this technology to eliminate central points of failure and reliance on third-party platforms or servers.

Digital communication apps Zoom and Google Meet, as well as Discord, Slack and Telegram have all experienced a sharp increase in users since the start of the coronavirus pandemic as employers shift toward remote working.

But Tether Chief Technology Officer Paolo Ardoino said in the company statement he believes these Web2 applications are fraught with issues, notably surrounding privacy and use of data.

"Web2 requires users to give up control of their data, which has led to the rise of monopolies and growing privacy concerns," Ardoino said. "That is why Tether and Bitfinex chose to participate in the development of Holepunch and Keet. It believes that freedom of choice, communication and finances are the lifeblood of the future, and anything that will enhance those freedoms is worth amplifying."

Holepunch CEO Mathias Buus, who has been heavily involved in peer-to-peer and Node.js ecosystems for more than 10 years, reiterated Ardoino's stance in the statement. He said open-source technology "will play a big role in liberating communication channels for billions of people around the world."

Tether said USDT tokens will be supported as the micropayments system for companies that want to build products on Holepunch.

Lightning Network comes to Holepunch

While the Holepunch platform is designed to be blockchain agnostic, it will integrate a built-in payments API powered by the Lightning Network, a popular Bitcoin layer 2 scaling solution that was conceptualized in 2016.

The integration with peer-to-peer apps like Holepunch and Keet, both of which hope to make an impact on a global scale, will demonstrate whether the Lightning Network has the functionality to operate in the world of Web3 applications.

The capacity of the Lightning Network has steadily increased over the past year, especially as bitcoin has been accepted as legal tender in developing nations including El Salvador and the Central African Republic.

According to BitcoinVisuals, there is currently 4,304.996 BTC, equating to around $100 million, in liquidity flowing through the Lightning Network.

However, while the Lightning Network serves a purpose for in-store merchants accepting bitcoin, it has struggled to have a similar impact with decentralized applications (dapps) as users often opt for more established altcoin networks including Ethereum, Solana, Tron and Binance Smart Chain.



Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Twitter, BJ's Restaurants, and Tesla Motors -- rose 6%, 5%, and 13%, respectively, averaging out to an 8% surge. Business is slowing at Shopify's e-commerce platform. Shopify has fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in two of the past three quarters.

  • Chipotle to give away $200,000 in cryptocurrency

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung explains Chipotle's new 'buy the dip' game that is giving away $200,000 in cryptocurrency.

  • Bitcoin Drops Even as Wall Street's 'Fear Gauge' Indicates Calm Ahead of Fed Decision

    The absence of typical pre-Fed anxiety indicates investors are anticipating slower rate increases in the coming months. However, some observers say the Fed may not be ready to cave in just yet.

  • Apple Watch ‘Pro’ will reportedly introduce first redesign since 2018

    The Apple Watch “Pro” will incorporate a fresh design

  • Intel to produce Taiwanese company MediaTek's chips

    U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp said on Monday it will produce chips for Taiwan’s MediaTek Inc, one of the world's largest chip design firms. The manufacturing arrangement is one of the most significant deals Intel has announced since it launched its so-called foundry business early last year. A foundry business builds chips that other companies design and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is the top player in that space.

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2040

    The club of stocks with market caps above $1 trillion is highly exclusive. Its productivity tool suite -- Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, Powerpoint -- is entrenched in the day-to-day of businesses, students, families, and most people who regularly use computers.

  • 3 Things About Intel That Smart Investors Know

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is one of the largest chipmakers in the world and a bellwether of the semiconductor industry. Intel is trying to catch up to TSMC again by expanding its plants and upgrading its technology, but the critics believe its 11th-hour effort will fail and result in an existential crisis for the company. The bulls believe government subsidies, especially the pending CHIPS Act, could save Intel.

  • HBO Max will begin streaming 'Game of Thrones' in 4K HDR next month

    Ahead of the debut of House of the Dragon on August 21st, HBO Max will begin streaming all eight seasons of Game of Thrones in 4K.

  • 3 Cryptos to Avoid No Matter What

    While cryptocurrency is an exciting emerging asset class, not every cryptocurrency is a buy. Crypto investors are constantly bombarded with information on what cryptocurrency to buy next before it "goes to the moon." Let's take a look at some cryptocurrencies that readers would be better off avoiding.

  • Democrats Want to Outlaw Apple From Thinking Differently

    Piyas Biswas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via GettyDemocrats are calling on the U.S. Commerce Department to standardize charging ports on smartphones and other consumer electronics, a move inspired by a similar law passed by the EU.Elizabeth Warren and a handful of other Democrats penned an open letter in which they claimed to be fighting a conspiracy of “planned obsolescence,” as if releasing devices with new charging ports somehow renders devices of previous generations obsolete.They also made obvi

  • This iOS 16 feature will help you hide your more, err, sensitive, photos

    Apple's iOS 16 will offer the ability to protect your photos in a hidden album complete with a biometric lock.

  • Florida school sales tax holiday starts today: Here's what you can get tax-free

    Here's a list of items you can get free during Florida's school sales tax holiday that runs through August 7

  • US bolsters cyber alliance to counter rising Iran threat

    President Biden vowed to expand cyber cooperation with Israel and Saudi Arabia on his trip to the Middle East last week, a move experts see as a direct response to the rising digital threat from Iran. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia signed bilateral agreements to strengthen their cybersecurity partnership and share information related to cyber…

  • If you have a Nintendo Switch, you'll love this memory-card deal

    This pint-sized memory card has four times more storage than the Nintendo Switch itself — and it's on sale.

  • DJI's Action 2 camera and extended battery bundle returns to an all-time low price

    The so-called Power Combo, which is currently $279, also comes with a magnetic protective case.

  • Apple’s iPhone Gains May Stall Next Year. Analyst Expects a Great 2024.

    Shipments of the phones, the company's top product, are expected to increase more than 8% in calendar 2022, according to Susquehanna.

  • Intel strikes a deal to manufacture MediaTek’s chips

    Intel and MediaTek have formed a strategic partnership to build chips for "a range of smart edge devices" using Intel Foundry Services (IFS).

  • Review: I Tested the Snapchat Pixy Drone, an Adorable Little Flying Machine

    SPY tries out Snap’s latest product, billed as an easy-to-use drone.

  • Why Microsoft Put an End to Minecraft's NFT Games

    Not only did this crush some NFT projects built on Minecraft, it made a very compelling argument for NFTs in a single announcement. According to his own account, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin became interested in cryptocurrency and ultimately created his own blockchain after Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) World of Warcraft "removed the damage component from my beloved warlock's Siphon Life spell." Put another way, Buterin was upset when a centralized entity (game developer Blizzard) changed the rules of the game and there was nothing he could do about it.

  • China's social media giants to require influencers to disclose agency names on profile pages

    Two of China's most popular social media platforms said they would start displaying the names of marketing agencies on influencers' profile pages, after the country's internet watchdog accused those service providers of spreading incorrect values. Twitter-like microblogging platform Weibo and short video app Douyin, the Chinese sibling of TikTok, this week began testing the feature, which would be extended to all users after the trial period, they said. Influencers often employ agencies, known a