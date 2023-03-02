Tether Has No Exposure to Sinking Crypto Bank Silvergate, Says CTO

1
Mathew Di Salvo
·2 min read

The chief technology officer of Tether has said his company has no exposure to Silvergate, as companies across the crypto industry line up to distance themselves from the troubled bank.

Silvergate is a U.S. bank that caters to the crypto industry, which has historically struggled to obtain banking, but has been rocked by financial woes as of late.

The San-Francisco bank last month revealed a $1 billion net loss, as well as a decline in customer deposits of roughly $14 billion in the last quarter of 2022.

Yesterday, it delayed its annual 10-K report filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission because it needed “additional time” to allow an independent accounting firm to complete certain audit procedures.

Now, its stock is plunging fast and crypto companies are severing ties with the firm. America’s biggest crypto exchange Coinbase earlier today said it was halting payments to and from the bank. In a Thursday tweet, Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino said: “Tether does not have any exposure to Silvergate.”

Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin and most-traded cryptocurrency, is apparently doing well—despite the crypto industry’s current brutal bear market.

It reported last month that it still generated $700 million in profits in Q4 2022, despite processing $21 billion in redemptions last year.

Its stablecoin, USDT, is the third-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum, with a market cap of $71 billion.

And it changes hands more than any other digital asset: its 24-hour trading volume stands at over $34 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Judge Orders Tether to Produce Records Showing Backing of USDT

This is because USDT is pegged one-to-one with fiat currencies, so traders use the asset to quickly enter and exit trades, without having to deal with U.S. dollars, Japanese yen, or other fiat currencies in a traditional bank.

But Tether, as a company, is controversial: it has to date refused to prove its stablecoin is backed by U.S. dollars and the entity is not independently audited.

The company in 2021 agreed to no longer do business in New York after a two-year New York Attorney General investigation alleged that Tether “made false statements about the backing” of its stablecoin.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto’s Next Move Depends on the Next Fed Rate Hike: Options Trader

    Imran Lakha says the crypto market by and large relies on BTC remaining at its $21-$22k threshold, but with macro trends present, the digital asset could trade lower before it rises.

  • U.S. losing revenue from crypto mining fueled by federal gas -watchdog report

    The Interior Department's Office of Inspector General advised the agency, which oversees 420 million acres of federal lands, to issue guidance to address the rise of an industry that may operate unnoticed in its vast territory. "Mining" cryptocurrency requires huge amounts of electricity to power computers that compete to solve mathematical puzzles to validate transactions. The process has drawn criticism from environmentalists and governments that worry about its heavy reliance on climate-warming fossil fuels to create electricity.

  • The NBA's MVP discussion is out of control

    Somehow discussions around the NBA MVP award felt more nuanced and less hostile before advanced statistics sent the media down a path players and fans did not follow so willingly.

  • Dow Jones Surges; Bitcoin Slides As Crypto Firm Bites The Dust; AI Stock On Deck

    Dow Jones rose and other major indexes pared losses. Tesla unveiled a multistep process for more affordable EVs. Salesforce stock surged.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • This Dividend Growth Stock Seemed Stable, But Just Suspended Its Payouts

    It can be tempting to think that because a company has a strong track record of paying and increasing dividends the trend will continue. A great example of that is what happened with Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) in February. Healthcare Services' business centers around housekeeping and dining services it offers to healthcare facilities.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names – ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Wall Street's Most Important Number Hit 4% Wednesday - And That's Bad News For Stocks

    The market's most important data point just hit a level last seen in November. That's bad news for stocks.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Thriving Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • 150,000 Laid-Off Tech Workers Fuel Massive Wave Of New Startups – And They're Actually Making More

    This year did not start off great for many tech workers. After tens of thousands of layoffs in 2022, tech companies continued to shed workers in round after round of layoffs. Technology companies from Microsoft Corp. to Meta Platforms Inc. announced thousands of layoffs at the beginning of the year. A report from placement services firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. stated the technology industry led other sectors for the number of jobs cut in 2022. It found more than 97,000 tech workers rec

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • Could an FDA Approval Send This Stock Flying?

    For a small-cap stock, getting approval from the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for a drug can be the game changer that sends its value soaring. One stock investors should be watching closely right now is Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX). At a valuation of only $1.4 billion, it's a modestly sized healthcare company.

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • Pakistani rupee touches record low, bonds fall as IMF talks drag

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's rupee touched a record low and its dollar bonds slumped on Thursday as the country struggles to unlock critical IMF funding, while a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike failed to revive its markets. The country's international bonds fell by more than 3 cents on the dollar. The currency - which has weakened by nearly 20% since the start of the year - has been sliding after delays in a deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that parties have been negotiating since early last month.

  • Trump's Shady Media Shell Company Could Lose Its Place on the Stock Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the Donald Trump-backed shell company angling to take the former president’s social media platform Truth Social public, has run into yet more trouble. The corporation has been warned it is in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange.

  • Where Will Plug Power Be in 3 Years?

    Enthusiastic about the prospects of hydrogen and fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), investors have sent the stock soaring more than 14% since the start of the year, which is no small feat considering the S&P 500 has risen 3.4%. Sure, the hydrogen economy is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, but that doesn't mean Plug Power is guaranteed to prosper. Due in large part to securing major customers like Walmart and Amazon over the years, Plug Power has, undeniably, excelled at growing its top line.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in March

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.8% to 13.7%, are attractively valued and ripe for the picking.