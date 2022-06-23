Tether to offer new sterling-pegged stablecoin, GBPT

Tether said it will launch a new stablecoin pegged to the British pound sterling in early July, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, USDT, announced Wednesday.

Tether’s announcement comes a week after Circle, the operator of the world’s second-largest stablecoin USDC, revealed it will launch a stablecoin pegged to the euro.

“We believe that the United Kingdom is the next frontier for blockchain innovation and the wider implementation of cryptocurrency for financial markets,” Tether Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Paolo Ardoino said.

Earlier this year, the U.K. Treasury announced plans to make the country a global crypto hub and will examine stablecoins as a valid form of payment.

The sterling-pegged GBPT will become Tether’s fifth fiat-pegged stablecoin, joining the U.S. dollar, euro, Chinese yuan and Mexican peso.

Since the collapse of Terra, USDT’s market capitalization dropped from around US$84.15 billion on May 12 to US$67 billion as of press time, according to CoinGecko.

Unlike Terra’s fallen algorithmic stablecoin UST (USTC), Tether claims its USDT is backed by cash reserves, cash equivalents and other assets.

