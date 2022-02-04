Tether Responds to CoinDesk’s Intervention in Legal Proceedings

Mike Coppola
Lawrence Lewitinn
·2 min read

Attorneys for stablecoin issuer Tether and its parent company iFinex pushed back against CoinDesk joining a legal case between it and the New York Attorney General’s office (NYAG), saying, “the records at issue here include Bitfinex and Tether’s closely-guarded, non-public internal records that were developed at considerable expense and could not be acquired by its competitors other than through this FOIL request.”

With more than $78 billion worth of tokens circulating the market, Tether is by far the largest stablecoin issuer in the crypto markets and accounts for roughly half of all transactions against bitcoin on centralized exchanges, according to data from CryptoCompare.

The company settled a case with the NYAG for $18.5 million a year ago stemming from its part in its sister company Bitfinex’s attempts to cover up an $850 million hole after problems with its payment processor Crypto Capital Corp.

“Bitfinex and Tether recklessly and unlawfully covered-up massive financial losses to keep their scheme going and protect their bottom lines,” said Attorney General Letitia James in a release when the case was settled.

Besides paying a fine, Tether and Bitfinex are also required to submit quarterly statements showing the stablecoin issuer’s assets. After Tether submitted its balance sheet to the NYAG, CoinDesk made a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request for information about the reserves. That request was initially rejected but CoinDesk subsequently appealed; an appeals officer agreed and reversed the decision but Tether challenged the NYAG’s office in August, saying that releasing the details of its balance sheet would “would tilt the competing playing field against Tether.”

Tether, together with its parent company iFinex (which also owns cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex), petitioned the New York State Supreme Court in August to block the NYAG from providing CoinDesk with documents detailing its reserves. CoinDesk became part of the case in January on the grounds that it had an interest in its outcome, and that the investing public does too.

In Friday's documents, Tether emphasized that it believes CoinDesk to have a conflict of interest, given that the independent news organization's parent company is an investor in another stablecoin issuer, Circle.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A lone hacker on a revenge mission says he is the one who keeps turning off North Korea's internet

    "If they don't see we have teeth, it's just going to keep coming," the American hacker said.

  • Could Ethereum Hit $10,000 in 2022?

    The second-largest crypto by market capitalization continues to quietly build its case for a potential breakout this year.

  • Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

    The smart-contract blockchain's native coin ETH has skyrocketed more than 24,000% over the past five years. If you missed out on Ethereum, you'll want to seriously consider Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). Cardano was launched in 2017 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, giving it a tremendous amount of credibility.

  • 'The Problem With NFTs': A Crypto Expert Responds to a Viral Takedown

    While “The Problem With NFTs” has been viewed more than 4 million times, and met with an approving roar from other crypto detractors, it was largely ignored on Web 3 Twitter

  • Focusing on Bitcoin will pay great dividends, says Portal CMO

    Portal DeFi has recently been introduced as a decentralised financial platform that “blends the best” of Bitcoin and Layer 2 solutions.

  • 'Wall Street Journal' and its owners hit by cyberattack linked to China

    Hackers accessed the emails and documents of several employees, including journalists.

  • Trust Machines Raises $150M to Bring Web3 to Bitcoin

    Blockchain startup Trust Machines has made a big announcement for a new entity that will enable Web3 application to be built on the Bitcoin network.

  • Is Bitcoin a Buy After Its Taproot Upgrade?

    Late last year, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) completed its most significant upgrade in years, Taproot. This update aims to improve privacy and efficiency within the network, and crucially, it also allows smart contracts on the blockchain. The price of Bitcoin is down more than 42% from its all-time high in November, its lowest price in months.

  • Amazon trots out YouTube-sized advertising business

    Amazon pulled the veil off its sprawling advertising business for the first time on Thursday, revealing a business larger than that of Google's YouTube. Amazon reported ad revenue of $9.7 billion for the fourth quarter, up 32% from last year, and $31 billion for the year. YouTube posted $28.8 billion in ad revenue for 2021.

  • News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China

    News Corp, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, said Friday that it had been hacked and had data stolen from journalists and other employees, and a cybersecurity firm investigating the intrusion said Chinese intelligence-gathering was believed behind the operation. The news company, whose publications and businesses include the New York Post and WSJ parent Dow Jones, said it discovered the breach on Jan. 20. It said in a regulatory filing that an investigation is underway “to determine its nature, scope, duration and impacts.” News organizations are prime targets for the world's intelligence agencies because their reporters are in constant contact with sources of sensitive information.

  • Boston Fed, MIT give a glimpse into Fed's crypto future with digital coin design

    The theoretical digital coin, unveiled just as the Fed explores the pros and cons of adopting one could handle 1.7 million transactions per second, and settle in under two seconds.

  • Pixel Vault Receives $100M Investment After Generating 100k in Ethereum

    The NFT development platform which aims at building a robust ecosystem for collectors will be initially launching on the Coinbase NFT Marketplace.

  • North Korean internet outages caused by lone US hacker seeking payback

    A U.S. man has reportedly managed to single-handedly take down most of North Korea's websites from the comfort of his living room after the hermit nation allegedly targeted him with a cyber attack last year. The hacker, only identified by his handle P4x, took matters into his own hands after the U.S. government failed to provide help following the North Korean cyber attack in late January 2021, according to Wired.

  • American hacker says he keeps turning off internet in North Korea

    P4x says he took revenge after dictatorship’s spies targeted him in cyberattack last year

  • How Google uses artificial intelligence In Google Search

    From RankBrain, Neural Matching, BERT and MUM – here is how Google uses AI for understanding language for query, content and ranking purposes. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • Amazon Raises Prime Membership to $139 a Year, Citing Shipping, Labor Costs

    The subscription service has become one of the central pillars of Amazon’s success since the company launched it in 2005.

  • A Crypto Wallet by Any Other Name…

    “Unhosted”? “Self-hosted”? “Non-custodial”? What you call a crypto wallet may seem trivial, but it has huge stakes for shaping public perception of cryptocurrencies – and, in turn, for regulation.

  • A ransomware attack at Pellissippi State compromised personal info. Here's what we know

    Even students and staff who are no longer studying at Pellissippi State also were subject to the attack.

  • Jump Crypto Replaces Over $320M of Wormhole Wrapped ETH in DeFi Bailout

    Wormhole, a bridge which facilitates asset transfers across seven different blockchain, got hacked on Feb. 2 to the tune of over $320M as a hacker minted 120,000 worth of a version of wrapped Ethereum on Solana. One day later, the funds are back.

  • FBI says it tested Israeli company NSO Group's spyware

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday acknowledged that it acquired and tested a hacking tool made by Israeli surveillance company NSO Group, but the U.S. law enforcement agency said it did not use it for any investigation. The surveillance firm, which makes the Pegasus software, has been embroiled in controversy after revelations that its tools were misused by governments and other agencies to hack iPhones. NSO has said its technology is intended to help catch terrorists, pedophiles and hardened criminals.