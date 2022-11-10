Tether says it holds $39.7 billion in U.S. Treasury Bills

LONDON (Reuters) - The largest stablecoin, Tether, increased its holdings of U.S. Treasury bills to $39.7 billion and reduced its commercial paper to around $50 million as of Sept. 30, 2022, according to a reserves attestation published on Thursday.

Tether said its reserves are "extremely liquid" with 82% of investments in cash, cash equivalents and other short-term deposits. Treasury bills make up over 58% of the total $68 billion in reserves, Tether said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Gareth Jones)