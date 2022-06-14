Tetra Pak US and Canada Appoints Eric Harris as Director of Government Relations and Public Affairs

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Tetra Pak

Eric Harris | Director of Government Relations and Public Affairs for Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

DENTON, Texas, June 14, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Tetra Pak today announced that Eric Harris has been named Director of Government Relations and Public Affairs for Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. Harris is a seasoned policy and sustainability leader with deep expertise in recycling, having held previous positions at the Recycling Partnership and the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc.

“The United States and Canada are key markets on Tetra Pak’s global map and direct engagement with local authorities, industry, and civil sector partners is vitally important. Eric brings a wealth of public policy experience to our company, which will be instrumental to achieving the goals of our 2030 Strategy and positioning us in the food systems’ agenda in both countries,” said Tamara Bullock, Public Affairs & Government Relations Director, Europe and Americas

Harris will lead comprehensive advocacy strategy for Tetra Pak at the federal, state, and local levels and will guide the Company’s public affairs programs in both regions. “Tetra Pak’s commitments to a sustainable and resilient society stands out as an industry leader, and I’m thrilled to take on this role at a time when the Company’s knowledge around key policy areas connected to sustainable food systems is particularly relevant,” said Harris.

Harris holds a bachelor’s degree in English Language and Literature from the University of Texas at Austin. He received his J.D. from the University of Montana and holds an LLM in International Environmental Law from the George Washington University Law School.

ABOUT TETRA PAKTetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With more than 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.

Our promise, “PROTECTS WHAT’S GOOD™," reflects our vision to commit to making food safe and available, everywhere.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapakusa.com.

MEDIA CONTACTSLarine UrbinaTetra PakTel: +1 940 380 4630larine.urbina@tetrapak.com

