What Is Tetra Tech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TTEK) Share Price Doing?

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Tetra Tech’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Tetra Tech?

Tetra Tech is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Tetra Tech’s ratio of 28.19x is above its peer average of 19.81x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Commercial Services industry. In addition to this, it seems like Tetra Tech’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Tetra Tech look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -1.1% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Tetra Tech. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe TTEK is currently trading above its peers, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TTEK for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has climbed past its industry peers, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Tetra Tech, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

