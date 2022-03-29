Is Tetra Tech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TTEK) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Tetra Tech's (NASDAQ:TTEK) stock up by 4.3% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Tetra Tech's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tetra Tech is:

20% = US$249m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.20 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Tetra Tech's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, Tetra Tech's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.7% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Tetra Tech's decent 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Tetra Tech's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.4% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Tetra Tech's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Tetra Tech Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Tetra Tech has a low three-year median payout ratio of 19%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 81% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Additionally, Tetra Tech has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 19%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 18%.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Tetra Tech's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

