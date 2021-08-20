Rhythm game 'Tetris Beat' is now available on Apple Arcade

In the nearly 40 years since Alexey Pajitnov created Tetris, the game has inspired many permutations. The latest example is Tetris Beat, an Apple Arcade exclusive that adds rhythm elements to the title's classic line-clearing formula. In the game’s beat mode, the more you keep to the rhythm of a song, the more points you’ll earn. However, if you want a more traditional Tetris experience, the included Marathon mode offers that. As with all Apple Arcade titles, Tetris Beat does not include any in-app ads or purchases.

With today’s launch, the game features 18 exclusive songs, with more to come every month. Some of the current contributors include well-known artists like Alison Wonderland, Hannah Diamond, and my personal favorite among the group, Dauwd . What’s more, if you own a pair of AirPods Pro or Max, the game supports Apple’s Spatial Audio technology, so you can look forward to a more immersive experience.