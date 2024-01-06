Teutopolis Village Board tables purchase of radar guns

Jan. 5—The Teutopolis Village Board this week tabled the purchase of new radar guns for the village's police department.

Board members initially voted to approve the purchase of two police radar guns for a total cost of $7,050 last month, but Teutopolis Village President Dave Repking vetoed the decision, forcing the board to revisit the issue during its meeting Wednesday.

All board members were present.

Repking vetoed the purchase during the board's previous meeting on Dec. 20 after the board voted 4-1 to approve it. Teutopolis Village Trustee Angie Kroeger voted against the motion, and Teutopolis Village Trustee Greg Oseland was absent.

Now that the purchase has been vetoed by Repking, any future motion to buy the radar guns will require a three-fifths majority vote by the board.

"The reason I vetoed it is I can't keep spending $7,000 on radar guns when we don't write speeding tickets," Repking said Wednesday. "To me, that's kind of a waste of money."

In response to Repking's concern over the cost of the radar guns, some board members argued that the new equipment is a necessary part of the village's efforts to reduce the number of speeding violations in the area.

"I guess my only concern is that just pretty well tells people we're not serious about writing a speeding ticket," Teutopolis Village Trustee Dave Tegeler said. "The only way we're going to get the culture to change is to have the right equipment and start telling them, 'You need to write tickets.'"

Other suggestions for how the village could prevent speeding in the area that were mentioned Wednesday include having police officers park in locations that deter drivers from speeding and issue more written warnings to speeding drivers.

"I think they have a tendency to provide a verbal warning as opposed to a written warning," Teutopolis Village Trustee Greg Oseland said. "I think there's a little more teeth in a written warning."

Teutopolis Village Trustee Daniel Zerrusen agreed that the purchase of the new radar guns is necessary, but he warned board members that issuing too many citations for speeding violations could upset residents.

"I'm not necessarily a fan of writing tickets," Zerrusen said. "I think we're doing a pretty good job."

Additionally, Teutopolis Village Foreman Carl Pals claimed that the radar signs the village has placed in the area haven't done much to slow down drivers, but Tegeler said he disagrees.

"I see a lot of break lights," Tegeler said regarding the vehicles he sees passing the village's radar signs.

The radar systems the village is currently considering purchasing would be installed in the village's two police vehicles, one of which is going to soon be replaced.

"Hopefully, we'll get it in January or the beginning of February," Teutopolis Village Clerk Amy Vahling said regarding the new car.

According to Vahling, while handheld radar guns are cheaper than radar systems that are installed in vehicles, they are also less accurate.

"Anything installed in the car is twice as much money," Vahling said.

Teutopolis Police Officer John Loy went before board members during the meeting to explain the differences between the two different radar systems.

"Handheld is a stationary use only," Loy said. "A moving radar is so that you can drive, meet people the opposite direction and clock them."

"It just depends on what you want to do."

Loy also told board members that the department has had the same radar guns for quite some time now.

"The two we've got that are in the car now, I started out with those a long time ago," Loy said.

When asked by board members what the department's current policy is for speed violations, Loy said officers write tickets at their own discretion.

"Last year, I wrote one," Loy said.

The board did not take any action on the matter Wednesday, but members agreed to vote again later on the purchase.

"We would probably want to get it purchased pretty soon," Vahling said after reminding board members that the village's new police car will likely be arriving in the next couple months.

Also during the meeting, board members agreed to turn off the red and blue lights that flash from the village's radar sign in a 40 mph zone on West Main Street. The sign was placed there in the fall of 2023 as part of the village's ongoing efforts to cut down on speeding in the area.

Zerrusen told members of the board that the village recently received a letter from the state of Illinois notifying them that the flashing red and blue lights on the sign violate state regulations.

"I've just heard rumblings at the state," Zerrusen said.

Some board members also noted that these lights are often flashing regardless of whether the vehicle it's clocking is violating the village's speed limit because it detects the speed of vehicles while they are still in the 50 mph zone that leads into the area.

"90% of them aren't even at 40 when they hit that sign." Tegeler. "They don't ever shut off."

Pals told board members he would have the lights shut off.

