Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) closed at $18.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.54% move from the prior day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.4%.

TEVA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 14, 2019. In that report, analysts expect TEVA to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.53 billion, down 17.01% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TEVA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TEVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TEVA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.15.

Also, we should mention that TEVA has a PEG ratio of 5.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TEVA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



