Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) closed the most recent trading day at $19.70, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 20.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.92%.

TEVA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 13, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, down 40.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.54 billion, down 16.92% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TEVA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% lower. TEVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TEVA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.82, so we one might conclude that TEVA is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TEVA currently has a PEG ratio of 6.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TEVA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research