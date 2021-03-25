- By GF Value





The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $11.26 per share and the market cap of $12.8 billion, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is shown in the chart below.





Because Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.08, which ranks worse than 87% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $16.7 billion and loss of $3.64 a share. Its operating margin is 18.35%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, the profitability of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is -10.9%, which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 51.6%, which ranks better than 92% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's return on invested capital is 5.89, and its cost of capital is 4.37. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA, 30-year Financials)is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 92% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.


