Teva settles shareholder lawsuit over generic drug pricing for $420 million

The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference in Tel Aviv
Jody Godoy
·1 min read

By Jody Godoy

(Reuters) -Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has agreed to pay $420 million to settle shareholder litigation alleging the company hid an anti-competitive scheme to fix the price of generic drugs.

The settlement was disclosed on Tuesday in papers filed in federal court in Connecticut. The company did not admit to wrongdoing.

Teva spokesperson Kelley Dougherty said the "vast majority" of the settlement will be funded by the company's insurers.

"This resolution is in the overall best interest of Teva and the patients who continue to rely on us each day for the world’s largest portfolio of generics medicines," Dougherty said in an email.

Shareholders had sued the company in 2016 amid scrutiny by government authorities into alleged price fixing by major pharmaceutical companies.

"We are very pleased with this outstanding result after five years of hard fought litigation and preparation for trial," said Joseph Fonti, an attorney for the investors.

The agreement requires the approval of the judge overseeing the case.

The U.S. Justice Department sued Teva in 2020, alleging the company conspired with competitors to raise prices for generic drugs. The company has denied the allegations.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy;Editing by Noeleen Walder, Franklin Paul and Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock lifts 3.6% this past week

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the...

  • Traders Wanted in a Once-Sleepy Gas Market With New Kingpins

    (Bloomberg) -- Around the world, analysts and traders are grappling with the biggest shakeup in the 60-year history of liquefied natural gas: The emergence of two new superpowers, the U.S. and China, who are bringing more uncertainty and price fluctuations to a once-staid commodity market. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israel

  • Facebook working on mysterious ‘authentic’ robot eyeball that could track where humans are looking

    The eye would ‘resemble a human eye’ that would appear ‘authentic to an observer’

  • 3 Reasons Netflix Is Raising Prices Now

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is raising prices for subscribers in the United States and Canada. Binge watchers will see their monthly payments increase by about 11% across the board for all three subscription tiers, beginning with the next billing statement. Netflix's last price increase came in October of 2020 amid surging subscription rates, but that was a relatively small bump, compared to previous price hikes.

  • Traders Weigh Bigger Fed Rate Hike in March as U.S. Yields Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slid and yield-curve premiums shrank to the lowest in almost two years amid increased speculation the Federal Reserve will deliver more than a quarter-percentage point rate hike in March. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets Wra

  • Activision’s Embattled CEO Is Already Complicating Microsoft’s Acquisition

    The confusion around Kotick's future role adds one more unknown to a merger that is sure to get significant scrutiny in the months to come.

  • Texas Power Grid Braces for Freeze That Imperils Fuel Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas power grid and the natural gas drillers, wind farms and solar arrays that supply it are facing their second test in a less than a month as subzero weather bears down on the Lone Star state. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets Wr

  • US regulators aiming at illegal and anticompetitive mergers

    U.S. competition regulators have mounted an effort to tighten enforcement against illegal mergers, in line with President Joe Biden’s mandate for greater scrutiny to big business combinations. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday they are seeking public comment on how current merger guidelines can be updated to better detect and prevent illegal and anticompetitive deals in an increasingly consolidating corporate marketplace. “Our country depends on competition to drive progress, innovation, and prosperity,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who heads the Justice Department’s antitrust division.

  • Activision Blizzard stock jumps 25% on Microsoft takeover news

    Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares jumped in pre-market after Microsoft (MSFT) announced it will acquire the video game publisher for $95 dollars per share. The deal is valued at $68.7 billion.

  • Beware this ‘dangerous blessing’ for 401(k)s

    Last year’s stock market blowout is apt to prove “a dangerous blessing” for many ordinary retirement plan savers, Liberum chief market strategist Joachim Klement warns. Thanks to the boom in the S&P 500 (SPX) and the fall in the bond market (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) many are now taking on far more risk in their portfolio than they intended, can handle, or may even realize, he warns. “Stock markets in the United States, the U.K., and Europe were up more than 20% in 2021, private equity was up more than 70% (at least in the listed space) and real estate was up more than 20% globally as well,” London-based Klement points out.

  • Too Early to Tell if Pfizer Job Cuts Tied to More Virtual Meetings Will Be a Trend

    Pfizer’s long-term virtual meetings push has not come as a shock to the corporate travel sector — experts have said it could be unique to the pharmaceutical sector, rather signaling a major shift in the way organizations conduct business. The vaccine maker said it was “evolving the way we engage with healthcare professionals in an […]

  • Bernstein says Boeing a ‘top stock’ poised for rebound

    One Wall Street firm says 2022 should see clearer skies for the manufacturer driving the bulk of commercial aerospace production in Wichita. According to a report from investment website Seeking Alpha, Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned has named the Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) the firm’s top stock in aerospace and defense in 2022. The analyst cites a “series of catalysts” early in the year as making it time to buy Boeing.

  • Former Houston Methodist doctor files lawsuit

    A former Houston Methodist doctor has filed a lawsuit against Houston Methodist asking for Methodist to detail the effects of the vaccines and financial reports.

  • China to Curb Purchases of U.S. Farm Goods, Fitch Solutions Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Relations between the U.S. and China are set to remain strained, which could prompt Beijing to continue diversifying its imports of agricultural goods and keep America’s share low, according to Fitch Solutions. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arre

  • How Exxon is using an unusual law to intimidate critics over its climate denial

    America’s largest oil firm claims its history of publicly denying the climate crisis is protected by the first amendment Exxon, headquartered in Houston, argues that lawsuits filed by out-of-state politicians infringe on the sovereignty of Texas. Photograph: Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock ExxonMobil is attempting to use an unusual Texas law to target and intimidate its critics, claiming that lawsuits against the company over its long history of downplaying and denying the climate c

  • Aerospace lawsuit targets Collins Aerospace, second segment of Raytheon Technologies to face claims it restricted hiring

    A legal challenge against Connecticut’s aerospace industry has broadened to include Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corp. subsidiary accused in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday of participating in a no-hire agreement that allegedly crippled career and pay opportunities for engineers. A similar lawsuit in U.S. District Court in December named jet engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, ...

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • People Are Sharing Red Flags From Employers That Should Trigger Warning Bells, And Some Of These May Surprise You

    "We're a family." Ugh.View Entire Post ›

  • Semi-Retirement: The New Job Trend Among Baby Boomers

    Call it the Great Semi-Retirement. That's where a lot of boomers might be headed as employers try to convince older staffers to stick around longer in a labor market plagued by a shortage of workers....

  • Doja Cat, Iggy Azalea Partner BH Cosmetics Files for Bankruptcy

    The company bet on celebrity collaborations with Doja Cat and Iggy Azalea to propel sales.