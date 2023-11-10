Tewkesbury appeal after car driven at pedestrian

A witness appeal has been made after a motorist drove a car at a pedestrian.

The victim was knocked to the ground and suffered bruising and swelling to one of his legs on Church Street in Tewkesbury.

Gloucestershire Police said the victim was walking with two others when a man driving a black Seat Leon shouted abuse before driving the car at the man.

Police said it was understood that those involved were known to each other and had appealed for information.

The incident took place between 00:00 - 02:00 BST on 10 September.

After a verbal altercation, the motorist drove around the Cross Roundabout and hit the victim with a car, said police.

No arrests have been made.

