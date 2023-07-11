Tewkesbury teacher stabbed at school plans return to work before end of term

The maths teacher said he had received more than one hundred messages of support, which had been a big boost - PA

A maths teacher stabbed by a pupil in a school corridor has vowed to return to the classroom within weeks.

Jamie Sansom, 27, said he hoped to make a full recovery following the attack at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire on Monday.

Mr Sansom, who has worked at the school since 2017, was attacked just after 9am and was rushed to hospital with a single-stab wound.

The academy was locked down while two other local schools were told to keep their doors shut as police hunted for the suspect on school grounds.

The boy suspected of carrying out the stabbing left the school building after the incident and was found two hours later in the village of Stoke Orchard, about four miles away.

He is currently being held on suspicion of attempted murder and Mr Sansom was discharged from hospital on Monday night.

As the school reopened with a small police presence on Tuesday, Mr Sansom, from Newport, Wales, said he could not comment in detail due to the police investigation but wanted to make clear no other students were involved.

“It is simply not true to say that I was intervening in a fight between students. In my view, there was no point at which Tewkesbury students faced any direct threat.”

The academy was locked down as police hunted for the suspect on school grounds - Jay Williams

He thanked police and hospital staff for looking after him and said he had been uplifted by messages of support.

“I am pleased to say that I am recovering well. I was well looked after at Gloucester Royal, and by the police, and I’m grateful for that. My thanks to everyone who helped put me on the road to what is expected to be a full recovery.

“I have received more than one hundred messages of support, which has been a big boost. It was hugely uplifting to know I had that support behind me, and I want to thank all of my colleagues and the parents at Tewkesbury Academy who have taken the time to reach out. It has meant a lot.”

Mr Sansom added that he wanted to visit the school to thank pupils and staff for their support and hoped to be back at work within weeks.

“I hope to be well enough soon to visit the school to thank people in person. And if doctors give me the all-clear, I hope to be back in the classroom before the summer break. I’m due to move to a new school at the end of the year, and it would mean a lot to me to have the opportunity to say goodbye before I move on.”

A Tewkesbury Academy spokesperson said it wanted to re-open as soon as possible to provide “a sense of normality” for pupils.

“We feel it is important for our students to be able to return to a sense of normality in their school, where we will be providing a range of additional mental and emotional support for students and staff.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.