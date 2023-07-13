Tewksbury man convicted of the brutal beating death of girlfriend in 2019

A Tewksbury man was convicted of first-degree murder, for the brutal beating death of his girlfriend, 39-year-old Jennifer Kalicki, in 2019.

Eric Griffin was found guilty by a grand jury on Wednesday after Kalicki was found beaten to death in her Tewksbury apartment in September.

Days before Kalicki’s death, Griffin had just gotten out of the Billerica House of Corrections, where he was held on a drug charge. The only reason he got out is that Kalicki herself went to Lowell District Court and paid his $250 bail.

“This verdict signifies our commitment to holding perpetrators of domestic violence accountable,” said District Attorney Marian Ryan. “This type of controlling behavior is far too common in these cases and calls greater attention to the need for addressing this public safety and public health risk.”

24 hours before Kalicki was found dead, authorities say she sent disturbing texts to Eric Griffin’s sister.

“He’s ripped the door open. Choked me, slammed me to the ground,” the text messages read. “Please help me. He’s losing it...I just need help. I’m tired of him making me the victim.”

Griffin’s sister never called Police.

“During those text messages, the victim was begging the defendant’s sister for help,” prosecutor Suzanne Wiseman said in court. “She also indicated in those text messages that the defendant slammed her on the ground and the defendant had strangled her.”

Court paperwork revealed a pattern of domestic violence charges against Griffin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

