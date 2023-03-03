Tewksbury officer suffers broken ribs after alleged attack from shoplifter

A Lowell man is facing charges after he assaulted a Tewksbury Police Officer when he was caught shoplifting at a local department store, according to officials.

Police responded to a Marshall’s store on Main Street in Tewksbury Thursday night for reports of a shoplifter.

Upon arrival, officers were told by employees that a man, later identified as Angle Luis Perez Rosario, 35, of Lowell, was allegedly putting on merchandise and filling up a carriage while walking past the registers, showing no intention to pay.

Officers then attempted to speak with Perez Rosario as he was leaving the store, but he allegedly fled on foot. Officers ordered him to stop and when he did not, they pursued him on foot.

According to police, Rosario allegedly struck an officer in the chest before officers were able to bring him into custody. The officer who was struck in the chest was transported to a local hospital, where it was determined he suffered a broken rib from the assault.

Police located a small bag containing Fentanyl as well as Xanax pills on Perez Rosario. It was determined that he also had a warrant out for his arrest through Lowell District Court.

Perez Rosario appeared in Lowell District Court Friday for charges of possession of class A & E drugs, larceny, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer. He was released on $500 cash bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW