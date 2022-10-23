Tewksbury Police investigating vehicle pursuit and gunshots

Tewksbury Police are investigating an incident in which gunshots were fired during a pursuit involving two vehicles.

On Sunday, Oct. 23 at approximately 2:58 a.m. Tewksbury Police received a 911 call from an individual who reported being pursued by another vehicle on Interstate 495 at Route 133 at high speeds.

Officers responded to the area of Route 133 and heard five gunshots, but due to the high speeds involved officers were unable to catch up to the vehicles as they entered Andover on Route 133, police said.

The caller subsequently hung up on police and officers were unable to re-establish contact.

Police investigated the area where the gunshots were heard and recovered five spent shell casings, in collaboration with Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Unit.

Tewksbury Police are actively investigating the incident in collaboration with law enforcement partners, and Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

