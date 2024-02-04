Tewksbury police searching for man who allegedly stole from library donation box

Tewksbury police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole from a donation box in the public library Friday.

Around 4:30 p.m. the Tewksbury Public Library told police a male party wearing a black jacket with a hood, and grey sweatpants took $50 from the donation box inside the men’s bathroom.

The suspect allegedly broke the box before taking off on foot with the cash, according to Tewksbury police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

