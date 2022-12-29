Tewksbury Police searching for suspect who stole $6,000 of electronics from T-Mobile store

Tewksbury Police is investigating the theft of almost $6,000 worth of electronics from a local cell phone store, according to authorities.

On Monday, Dec. 26, just after 7:30 p.m., police responded to T-Mobile on Main Street for a report of a theft in progress. An employee from the store told responding officers that the suspect entered the store, declined an offer of assistance from employees, and then grabbed four iPhones and four Apple Watches before fleeing to the parking lot.

The estimated value of the phones and watches is $5,929.

Responding officers searched the area around the store and checked video surveillance but they were unable to locate the suspect.

A similar incident was reported at a T-Mobile store in a neighboring community about an hour earlier. Police are investigating whether the same suspect was involved in both incidents, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, wearing a black puffy jacket, a black and green hat, red sweatpants, black sneakers and a blue neck warmer over his face.

Tewksbury Police urge anyone who has information about this incident to call 978-851-7373. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 978-851-0175, or email: tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW