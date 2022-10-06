Tex McIver asking judge to be released from jail for overturned murder conviction

A well-known metro Atlanta lawyer accused of killing his wife could be granted a release months after his conviction was overturned.

Claud Lee “Tex” McIver III is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing before a Fulton County judge Friday morning. Channel 2 Action News will be inside the courtroom for the proceedings.

In 2018, McIver was convicted of felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the shooting death of his wife, Diane McIver.

The couple was on their way home from a party with a friend in 2016 when McIver allegedly shot his wife through the back seat of their SUV. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

In June, the Georgia Supreme Court overturned McIver’s murder conviction.

McIver said during the trial that his wife’s death was an accident, and that he had fallen asleep when the gun he was holding for protection went off. McIver was tried and sentenced to serve life in prison for felony murder, five concurrent years for influencing a witness and five concurrent years suspended for the gun crime.

The jury acquitted McIver of malice murder, a charge that implies the murder was planned.

The Georgia Supreme Court reversed McIver’s convictions because the trial court “erred in denying his request to charge the jury on a lesser involuntary manslaughter offense.”

After the court’s decision was made, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis submitted a motion in July to retry McIver.

