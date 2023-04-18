Tex McIver surrenders law license as he awaits new trial over wife’s shooting death

Channel 2 Action News has learned that a former high-profile Atlanta attorney, Tex McIver, has given up his law license.

According to court filings, the Georgia Supreme Court has accepted the voluntary surrender of McIver’s law license.

The state Supreme Court reverse McIver’s conviction in June after he was found guilty of killing his wife Dianne in 2018.

“This Court accepted McIver’s petition for voluntary suspension of his license pending the outcome of his appeal of those convictions, suspending him ‘until further order of this Court,’ and directing him ‘to notify the State Bar of the final disposition of his direct appeal,’” court documents showed. “Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that the name of Claud L. McIver III be removed from the rolls of persons authorized to practice law in the State of Georgia.”

McIver will have a new trial over his wife’s death. The date for that trial has not been set yet.

