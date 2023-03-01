Tex-Mex restaurant Tijuana Flats looks to open in the Columbia area. Here’s what we know

A national restaurant chain that is known for tacos, burritos, nachos and other Tex-Mex favorites has its eyes on the Columbia area.

Tijuana Flats, a Florida-based fast-casual restaurant chain, is looking to “aggressively” expand its franchise locations in the next three years, according to a news release. That includes an interest in breaking into the Columbia-area market.

Currently, the chain has more than 120 restaurants spread across Florida, North Carolina, Indiana, Virginia and Illinois. Now the company is seeking franchisees to open dozens of new stores across the Southeast in coming years, including in South Carolina.

Specifically, the Tex-Mex restaurant is seeking “sophisticated franchise partners with multi-unit experience and the ability to open three or more locations,” a release said. The company is offering certain growth incentives to franchisees who sign on by Dec. 1.

“This is an opportunity to franchise with one of the boldest brands in the fast-casual restaurant space,” Tijuana Flats CEO Joe Christina said in a release. “Our goal is to open 50 restaurants (across the Southeast) in the next three years, and we are offering a robust financial model paired with an aggressive incentive program and flexible location opportunities.”

With a slogan of “Tex-Mex For All,” Tijuana Flats has a menu that includes everything from Baja fish tacos to double stack cheesy tacos to a queso blanco carnitas chimichanga and beyond. It also offers desserts such as churro bites and cookie dough flautas, among other treats.

Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit ownaflats.com.

National restaurant brands have continued to point toward the Columbia area for expansion.

For instance, last year Taco John’s, a fast food Mexican chain with more than 400 locations across 21 states, told The State it was seeking franchisees to open stores in the Midlands. Also, California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has set its sights on the area. Franchisee Kal Gullapalli recently announced the first Midlands Dave’s location would be at 4601-A Devine St. in Columbia.