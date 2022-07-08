Texan Elon Musk officially tries to back out of Twitter bid

Elon Musk, CEO of Austin-based Tesla, is attempting to back out of a deal to purchase Twitter, claiming the company has refused to give him information about spam bots and fake accounts.

The CEO bid $44 billion to acquire the social media platform in April, a deal Twitter agreed to. But Musk has increasingly spoken out against spam bots and fake accounts on the platform in recent months. In a May tweet, without providing evidence, he accused the company of undercounting them, claiming that at least 20% of Twitter's accounts were fake.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has maintained that spam makes up fewer than 5% of the company's 229 million accounts. But Musk’s lawyers said he is terminating the deal in a letter to Twitter disclosed in a filing by Twitter with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission posted Friday.

In the letter, the lawyers claim Musk has been asking for information regarding the accounts since May 9 so he could evaluate how many of the company’s users are fake.

"Twitter has not complied with its contractual obligations. For nearly two months, Mr. Musk has sought the data and information necessary to “make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform," the letter said. “Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information.”

The filing posted Friday follows a statement from Twitter on Monday, when the company said that it was sharing information with Musk in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement and said the deal is in “the best interest of all shareholders.”

Friday afternoon, Twitter board Chairman Bret Taylor wrote on Twitter that the company plans to “pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement” and he was confident the company would prevail in court.

Legally, it’s not clear if Musk can actually walk out of the bid. The agreement to buy the company said that the deal has to go through unless there is a major change to Twitter's business.

The stock price has tanked for both Twitter and Austin-based Tesla in recent months after the deal was announced. Twitter, which Musk had offered to buy at $54.20 a share, has dropped to around $39 a share, and it fell about an additional 7% in initial after-hours trading Friday. Tesla, which has dropped nearly 30% in recent months since the deal was announced, was up nearly 13% in initial after-hours trading Friday. Musk also previously sold 9.6 million shares of Tesla, worth about $8.5 billion, to help pay for the Twitter purchase.

Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities, said in a research note late Friday that the development “a disaster scenario" for Twitter and its board, saying the company “will now battle Musk in an elongated court battle to recoup the deal and/or the breakup fee of $1 billion at a minimum.”

Ives added that the deal will likely bring some relief to Austin-based Tesla's stock, which has been affected by the "will they or won't they" situation, but the carmaker's stock could still see effects as a court battle between Musk and Twitter looms. The electric car company moved its headquarters to Austin last year.

"This soap opera has seen many twists and turns and now ultimately Twitter (and its Board) goes back to the drawing board," Ives said in a statement. "From the beginning this was always a head scratcher to go after Twitter at a $44 billion price tag for Musk and never made much sense to the Street, now it ends (for now) in a Twilight Zone ending with Twitter's Board back against the wall and many on the Street scratching their head around what is next."

Musk, who moved to Texas in 2020, has located headquarters or opened offices for many of his other companies in Central Texas, and had the Twitter deal gone through, some experts had speculated that Musk could have opened a Central Texas office or even moved Twitter's headquarters to the region. One Central Texas rancher even offered the CEO free land to move the headquarters to rural Williamson County.

