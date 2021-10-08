Texan who pushed for Juneteenth holiday turns 95

Opal Lee's dream of seeing Juneteenth become a federal holiday was finally realized over the summer, but the 95-year-old Texan's work isn't done, not by a long shot. (Oct. 8)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories